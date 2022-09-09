DUNEDIN — In Dunedin’s bustling downtown district, the dozens of bars, restaurants, breweries, and other hot spots typically garner most of the town’s headlines.div
But another socializing segment exists outside of downtown. One that’s populated by locals and longtime regular patrons, where the rooms are filled with pool tables and dartboards, jukeboxes and crane games in Dunedin’s “dive” bars, and where everybody typically knows everybody else’s name.
On Aug. 26, the owners of Simon’s Pub at 610 Union St. and Sully’s Tavern at 424 Patricia Ave. held a Dive Bar Olympics, featuring darts and beer pong at Simon’s, and billiards and indoor shuffleboard at Sully’s, in an event designed to unite the patrons of two of Dunedin’s oldest dive bars.
“Matt and I were sitting around talking about how we could enhance each other’s business and introduce our patrons to each other, because we own two different types of places,” Simon’s Pub owner Steve Campbell said of the collaboration with Sully’s owner Matt Sullivan. “So, we met a few times and bounced some ideas around and came up with the games and the format.”
Said Sullivan, a military veteran who has owned his tavern for 17 years: “I’d call it a friendly competition, but it’s not a competition. It’s all about having fun and having fun.”
Indeed, the inaugural Dunedin Dive Bar Olympiad featured eight teams of two players from each bar competing in the four events, with dozens of friends, family members and bargoers cheering them on. When the smoke cleared at the end of the 10-hour day, the results showed Simon’s Pub as the official winner, if anyone was counting. (Luckily for everyone, official scorekeeper Kevin Lane was counting.)
And while the organizers admitted there were a few kinks to work out, namely reducing the running time, each owner agreed the event was a success and they are planning to host another in a few months.
“We’ve talked about a few options, including spreading it out and having qualifying rounds or something, because there were too many people bunched together and it lasted too long,” Sullivan said, noting they’re looking into other organized group activities, like bus trips to Lightning games. “But for a first-time event I thought it ran pretty smoothly. I think Kevin was a huge factor in keeping it all organized, and he wants to do it again, so we’re in the process of working out the details.”
Campbell, who purchased the pub in July 2021 and is also a military vet, agreed with the need to tweaks the event.
“It’s ever-evolving,” he said, noting they’ve talked about splitting up the teams, with half playing at each bar. “We’re going to sit down and streamline it and think of some new ideas.”
While organizing the Dive Bar Olympics might be a logistical nightmare, both Sullivan and Campbell, as well as many of the attendees, said the intent of the event — bringing different groups together — is worth it.
“One of the coolest aspects of it was everyone was engaged,” Campbell said. “If you look at the photos, everyone is smiling and hugging and high-fiving, and some never knew each other before that day.”
Sullivan agreed.
“When it got down to the finals, it was cool to see the camaraderie and everybody cheering,” before adding he saw a couple from Campbell’s bar hanging out at his place a few days later.
“At the end of the day, it’s all about supporting each other’s businesses,” Sullivan said, adding, “I want every bar in Dunedin to succeed.”