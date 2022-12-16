DUNEDIN — A retired U.S. Navy officer who had been deployed to Vietnam aboard a destroyer encouraged veterans at a Pearl Harbor Day luncheon to tell their stories.
Retired Lt. Gary Williams, who is active in the Clearwater chapter of the Military Officers Association of America, addressed about 65 attendees at the Pearl Harbor luncheon at the Dunedin Golf Club Dec. 6, discussing the feats of two patriots. The event was hosted by the Clearwater chapter of Military Order of the World Wars and the MOAA.
Williams issued a challenge to those who raised their right hands to serve and protect the country.
"Ninety-eight percent of the people in this country never had that experience. Never put on a military uniform. So they don't know about the sacrifices that we made during those years, and they don't know about the sacrifices wives and families made holding things down on the home front while we were deployed around the world," said Williams.
Williams, who also served on an aircraft carrier and an ocean minesweeper in the Mediterranean Sea, said in his 79 years on earth there's never been a greater need than now to instill some of the level of patriotism that existed 81 years ago throughout America.
"And my challenge to you and the way I think you can help this process along is tell your stories. Tell people what the sacrifices were that were made," he said, "to produce this — the greatest country in the history of the world. These people need to hear these stories, especially young people — young people who don't even know that there was a Vietnam War, don't know anything about the Korean war and have very little sense of what history is all about and what these sacrifices were that were made."
An avid reader, Williams discussed the contributions of two famous veterans who served their country in different ways, but both were outstanding patriots — Mickey Ganitch and Bill Knudsen.
At a veterans event in California about eight years ago, Williams met Ganitch, a Pearl Harbor veteran.
On Dec. 7, 1941, at Pearl Harbor, Ganitch was in a football uniform; he was a guard on the USS Pennsylvania football team that was preparing to play the USS Arizona team for the fleet championship.
The organizer of the USS Pennsylvania team decided that the team was going to go ashore and run through the plays they were going to use against the Arizona team. Obviously, that never happened, Williams said.
When the general alarm sounded, Ganitch took off for his station in the crow's nest, the highest point that can be reached on a battleship. When he got up there, barely squeezing through a hatch in his shoulder pads, Ganitch saw a couple of hundred feet below him the disaster that took place at Pearl Harbor, Williams said.
"This is the story that he, the super patriot that he was, has been telling his students for three or four days a week with his wife, decked out in their Pearl Harbor paraphernalia with their hats and medals," Williams said.
As a result of the Japanese attack at Pearl Harbor, 2,403 U.S. personnel and civilians were killed.
In August 2021, Williams, who was on a trip to Pennsylvania, visited a military museum. Williams called Ganitch in California, saying he wanted to send Ganitch a picture of Williams standing underneath the gun barrels that were used by the crew of the U.S. Pennsylvania.
Ganitch told Williams to send him the picture.
"I said when was the last time you did one of those talks to a student?" Williams said.
Ganitch's wife piped up in the background, "right before COVID," Williams said.
Then Ganitch had to start talking to students on Zoom.
"Mind you this guy was 101 years old at the time. I said to him, 'Wait a minute. How are you getting around; are you still driving?' He said, 'Oh yeah, I got an electric car. I learned to drive on a model A and now I got an electric car.'"
Williams called Ganitch the "Energizer bunny of naval history." He turned 102 in January and died May 4.
Williams attended a memorial service for Ganitch held in July with more than 500 people in attendance that was held on the flight deck of the USS Hornet museum in California.
He came away with a fact he didn't know about Mickey that "told him more about his patriotic sense."
Ganitch's niece, the emcee, said after all these years "you have to ask yourself how many times somebody says to Mickey, 'Thank you for your service?'"
Ganitch always had the exact same answer: "I did it for you," Williams said.
The other patriot Williams discussed was Bill Knudsen, a native of Denmark, the first "civilian ever to be advanced directly from civilian life to wearing the uniform of a three-star general in the U.S. Army." He died at the age of 69.
In 1937, Knudsen became president of General Motors and was asked to visit the White House for a meeting with President Franklin Roosevelt, who had the foresight to realize that at some point America was going to be pulled into the war.
"So he wanted someone to put together a planning group to prepare the industrial base to convert from civilian to wartime footing. And big Bill was the guy recommended to him to do this job," Williams said.
Before he went to Washington, D.C., Knudsen handed in his resignation at General Motors in Michigan, much to their chagrin, Williams said.
His daughter was a college student and asked why he would give up his home, his important job and his connections to move to a city where he didn't know anybody and take a job he knew nothing about.
Knudsen said it was all about patriotism, that the country has given him a lot and this is his way "to return it to them," Williams said.
He got to Washington and Harry Hopkins, Roosevelt's number two man, whispered to him as they were walking, "by the way the president wants to make sure you know that there is no salary for this position,'" Williams said.
Williams said that Knudsen replied that he was not there for the money. He was tasked with putting together a planning group.
He was selected because "this was a man who had that encyclopedia knowledge" and understanding of the manufacturing process, Williams said, and the production line processes.
Though he didn't get much of a favorable response from other advisors on the group to convince automobile manufacturers to convert their manufacturing line to building tanks, Knudsen called the president of the Chrysler Corp. and asked him if his company could make the transition.
The Chrysler president was patriotic.
"Because his response was four words," Williams said. "When do we meet?"
They met in the next week, and the Chrysler president brought along his top production managers.
"It was a very ironic situation because none of these Chrysler people had any knowledge of how to build a tank. More importantly none of them had seen a tank," Williams said.
Eventually, Chrysler produced more than 27,000 Sherman tanks by the end of the war. Ford produced another 30,000 and more than 200,000 military vehicles.
"This all came about because of this brilliant idea by big Bill Knudsen," Williams said.
Knudsen also was heavily involved in fixing a problem involving B-29 aircraft bombers and ship production.
Williams said other veterans have similar stories to tell.
"I know you have these stories, and I know you can tell these stories because I hear them being told around these tables all the time," Williams said. "So get out there, tell your children, tell your grandchildren. Tell your nieces, nephews if you know a teacher or a principal - pull a Mickey Ganitch."