DUNEDIN — Hundreds of people gathered at Edgewater Park on April 22 to celebrate the life of Wendy Barmore, who died on March 12 at the age of 68 following a series of health issues.
Barmore was well known in Dunedin for her community involvement and musical career. She was involved in several local organizations and made a big impact on many of the people who spoke at the service.
“She sat on every board in this town to do the common good for the community,” said Gregory Brady, board president of the Dunedin Chamber of Commerce. “And at the same time was extremely entertaining and got your heart the minute you met her.”
Some of the organizations in which Barmore was involved included the Dunedin Rotary Club, Dunedin Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Dunedin Merchants Association and the Bay Area Concierge Association. She was also a graduate of Leadership Pinellas in 2016.
Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski spoke of the impact Barmore made on the city.
“She’s done so much for the city of Dunedin, and she will be sorely missed,” she said.
Event organizer Kristina Garcia said that Barmore was the person many people would rely on if they wanted to accomplish something in the city.
“She was definitely someone you would go to if you wanted to get things done,” she said. “People knew if they wanted a helper, they went to Wendy.”
Barmore was employed by the Jolley Trolley as a part-time advertising and marketing representative.
She was remembered for her sparkling personality and sense of humor by former Jolley Trolley Executive Director Rosemary Windsor.
“Lucille Ball had nothing on Wendy,” she said.
Walker said that soon before her death, she mentioned to Barmore’s sister that she considered Barmore her best friend. Her sister replied that almost everyone she had spoken to recently had the same sentiments.
In addition to her deep community involvement, Barmore was also well known as a local entertainer, appearing at venues throughout the city for many years. Before her death, she had recently completed her first album.
Following over an hour of tributes by people who knew and loved Barmore, entertainment was provided by more than 30 musicians with whom she performed in Dunedin.
The event concluded with a tribute walk from Edgewater Park to the Blur nightclub, led by Alan McHale, board president of the Scottish American Society of Dunedin.
Several local businesses contributed food and beverages to the event. Proceeds from the sales will go to fund a scholarship in her name, which will be provided to a student in need at Dunedin High School.