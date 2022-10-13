PALM HARBOR — When Michael Long and son Andrew started their Haunt for HEP Halloween yard display several years ago, their Tarpon Woods neighborhood would see just a handful of trick-or-treaters.
Last year, their street was filled with costumed kids and adults escorts, and upwards of 2,000 visitors drove by their home at 3425 Brian Road S. to see their display over the three nights.
But the effect the Longs have had on their community is eclipsed by the impact from building dozens of animatronic, pneumatic and other attractions together as father and son. And that’s left Michael Long with a bittersweet feeling, as he prepares for the final haunt with Andrew this year.
“Andrew is a junior architecture major at the University of Florida, and it’s a very demanding curriculum,” Long said by phone on Oct. 11. “So after last year we said we weren’t going to do it again. We said we’d wrap everything up, put it away and mothball it until later because Andrew has bigger priorities now.”
But as the Halloween season approached, the Longs felt the familiar pull of turning their yard into a scarefest — complete with a fog, specters and scare actors — and they decided to host one last haunt.
“We gave no indication last year was the final year, so that’s one reason we decided to bring it back,” Long said. “As this one started getting close, and with Halloween on Monday, Andrew said he could make it work with school. So we decided to give it a proper sendoff and let people realize this is the final haunt.”
Unlike in past years, Long said they couldn’t add any new major attractions this year due to Andrew’s course load.
“He got a great internship with a theme park builder, so we didn’t get to build anything over the summer like normal,” Long said.
But he noted their display is already chock full of cool and creepy props, including a giant “weeping angel,” a 25-foot-tall, haunted church structure, a caged zombie and many more.
“Last year we added two big props, the church and the angel, so now we’ve got eight pneumatics, one animatronic attraction and a host of miscellaneous props, plus the scare actors,” Long said.
He said the project has raised $20,000 for the Homeless Empowerment Program, or HEP, via donations over the haunt’s first four years.
“It’s cool, because kids come down to the house and ask to be a scare actor,” he said. “And that’s what we wanted to do—inspire others. I never expected anything like this, and I’m always surprised when people show up. But people love Halloween, and so do we.”
Long said that working with HEP, as well as collaborating with the Barberie family’s House on the Hill in Tarpon Springs, made him realize he wants to continue contributing to a cause after he retires from his career in IT.
“I think I might want to work for a charity,” he said, calling the Halloween project “an engine that made me say I want to help others.”
When asked if he was proud of the fact the project has inspired his son to take his creativity to the next level, Long said, “I really am.”
He added: “He used to play baseball and we’d spend all our time on the field, but then we got into this, and we spent thousands of hours in our garage tinkering. It was such a great father and son project, although not a traditional one.”
Long intends to pack all their props into a trio of storage sheds, including a climate-controlled facility to protect the most delicate displays, beginning Nov. 1. And he doesn’t rule out a return to the project at some point.
“I can’t imagine, unless life takes a different direction, that this is over-over,” he said. “I’m sure one day we will resurrect this display, even if it’s years from now at Andrew’s house with his kids helping out.”