Tarpon Arts sets season additions
TARPON SPRINGS — Tarpon Arts is starting the new year with a plethora of new, free events and some brand-new ticketed shows.
Those include:
• Thursday, Feb. 2, 6 p.m. — Florida-Friendly Landscaping Essentials, Heritage Museum, 100 Beekman Lane (Craig Park). Speakers will be Doris Heitzmann, Florida-Friendly Landscaping Program Manage, and Melissa West, Florida-Friendly Landscaping Public Education Program Coordinator. Admission is free; for seat reservations, call 727-942-5605
• Thursday, March 2, 6 p.m. — A Macro Look at Microplastics, Heritage Museum, 100 Beekman Lane (Craig Park). Speaker will be Devon Francke, Education Program Coordinator, Keep Pinellas Beautiful. Free admission; for seats, call 727-942-5605
• Saturday, March 11, 2 p.m., SAGES Theater Inc. presents Phoney Baloney in partnership with Tarpon Arts
Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., a one-act play about senior scams. Free admission; seat reservation required by calling 727-942-5605.
Moriah to host food giveaway
TARPON SPRINGS — Mt. Moriah AME will hold a community food giveaway Jan. 28, 10 a.m., at the church, 722 S. Disston Ave.
The distribution will go on as long as supplies last.
Additional food giveaways are scheduled for Feb. 25 and March 25.
Hale sets senior awareness fair
DUNEDIN — A Senior Awareness Fair will be conducted Friday, Jan. 27, 9 a.m. to noon, at the Hale Senior Activity Center, 330 Douglas Ave.
The expo, presented by Dunedin Parks & Recreation, will feature more than 50 local vendors providing information for older adults on topics such as retirement living, home care, medical equipment, beauty, nutrition, exercise, and legal and financial help.
The event is free to attend, and lunch will be provided. Vendors are wanted: $90 for commercial vendors and $25 for non-profit organizations.
Breakfast, entertainment to honor MLK
DUNEDIN — A celebration of the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will begin Saturday, Jan. 14, with a Unity Breakfast from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at the MLK Jr. Recreation Center. The breakfast is free. Keynote speakers will address those present and the Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church choir will sing. Student essays on diversity will be read.
Afterward, attendees can march to John R. Lawrence Pioneer Park for free live entertainment until noon.
The event is presented by Dunedin Parks & Recreation in partnership with Dunedin Library and Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church.
For more information, call the MLK, Jr. Recreation Center at 727-738-2920.
DYG scholarship applications ready
DUNEDIN — The Dunedin Youth Guild is now accepting both college and vocational scholarship applications for high seniors who meet the following requirements: live in or attend a school in Dunedin; graduating in 2023; have a 3.0 (college) or 2.5 (vocational) unweighted GPA, and have a strong commitment of service to either school or community.
Applications are due March 10. Scholarship applications and details are available on the DYG website at https://dunedinyouthguild.org/.
Application packets can also be picked up at the Dunedin Library, Dunedin Community Center or the Dunedin MLK Center. For further information, please contact Suzy Gizzi or Sandra Erickson, scholarship co-chairs, at dygscholarships@gmail.com.
Scholarship winners will be notified in May.
Morini earns Piedmont Dean's List honor
DEMOREST, Ga. — Jadon Morini of Tarpon Springs was among Piedmont University students who earned a GPA of 3.50-3.99 to qualify for the fall Dean's List.
There were almost 300 students on the Dean’s List for the semester.
Fawell named to Troy’s Chancellor's List
TROY, Ala. – Gabriella Fawell of Palm Harbor has been named to the Chancellor's List at Troy University for the fall 2022 semester.
The Chancellor's List honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0.
Olson named to Troy’s Provost's List
TROY, Ala. — Michael Olson of Tarpon Springs has been named to the Provost's List at Troy University for the fall 2022 semester.
The Provost's List honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65.
