Baseball on the radio is part of the fabric of the American summer.
The game has its radio broadcast legends.
Los Angeles Dodgers voices Vin Scully and Red Barber, the Milwaukee Brewers’ Bob Uecker, the Boston Red Sox’s Joe Castiglione and Chicago’s Harry Caray provided just some of the dulcet tones that have been welcomed over the decades into homes, cars, and tiny transistor radios hidden under the pillow. Since the first baseball broadcast on KDKA Pittsburgh in 1921, a parade of broadcasting greats has entertained Americans over the past 102 years.
Trivia nuts, by the way, can wow their fellow bar patrons with the fact that Harold Arlin was the play-by-play guy for the inaugural baseball broadcast of the Pirates-Phillies game on what was then known as the “radiophone.” For bonus points, the Pirates won the contest 8-5.
Into this pantheon steps talented Dunedin Blue Jays announcer Chris Valentine. Of course, Valentine, 25, has a long way to go before his name is written on a hallowed broadcast roster that includes Jack (not Joe) Buck. Valentine loves broadcaster Joe (not Jack) Buck.
Sit in the booth with Valentine during a game and you’ll see a meticulous, well-informed and highly observant master of the game’s goings-on.
To listen to Valentine is to feel like a good friend has stopped by to give you the latest on Dunedin’s own home team.
Valentine is in only his second year as the voice of the Blue Jays, and while he works every day to polish his delivery and work on his voice, his broadcasts belie his short tenure in the broadcast roost above home plate. His delivery is fluid, and he is knowledgeable about each player coming to bat. He carefully scores each game to keep himself focused. Between innings he scribbles down factoids and player positioning in the field.
Valentine, like many before him, got into the broadcast business because he has loved the game since childhood. By the time he grabs a seat in the spartan Blue Jays broadcast booth, he’s ready for action and he looks forward to describing the sometimes-strange occurrences on the field as easily as he calls a simple groundout to shortstop.
He’s conscious of the fact that he is describing the game to an audience who cannot see it.
“I think of having to explain what’s going on, and I try to impress that in all of my calls,” he said. “There has to be an explanation process of things you don’t see every day.”
Although it’s up to Blue Jays fans and management to determine whether or not he’s up to the task of announcing the action on the field, he knows when he has hit the mark during a game.
“If I made the game easy to listen to, I feel like I’ve done a good job,” he said. “I’m my own worst critic, whether it’s butchering a call or if there’s more dead air than I like, as long as I can keep those to a minimum, I feel like I did a good job.”
As dead air goes, Valentine does indeed keep the patter going. During a recent Blue Jays-Lakeland Flying Tigers game his pauses, if there were any, lasted fewer than six seconds, and those breaks usually added to the tension of the game situation.
His voice rises as the game becomes more frenetic, and he is clearly excited when the Blue Jays do well.
Valentine, who grew up in Palm Harbor, said the job is more rewarding than just the broadcast. His is a full-time job that includes chatting with players and coaches while watching the Major League hopefuls develop their game.
If that makes him sound like a homer, so be it.
“I love seeing the guys every day and seeing their success,” he said. “I have to call the game, but I’m actively rooting for their success. You watch them practice, sometimes they’re working on something, and when they pull it all together and they click right before your eyes it’s fantastic.”
Valentine is shy about naming his favorite Blue Jays player, but he said he will miss shortstop Ryan McCarty, who was promoted to High A-level Vancouver on July 17.
He makes no apologies for being someone who openly roots for his team on the air. When asked whether he is a Blue Jays fan, he quickly corrected and said: “I’m a Dunedin Blue Jays fan.”
So, as this missive closes, we’ll let Valentine bid adieu from a recent broadcast at the end of the game: “We appreciate you tuning in, as always. On behalf of everyone here on the Blue Jays network, I’m Chris Valentine. See you tomorrow.”
To listen to Valentine and the Blue Jays, go to https://www.milb.com/dunedin/fans/audio-listen-live.