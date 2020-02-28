DUNEDIN — Streamlining and improving the code enforcement process to strike a balance between compliance and enforcement is now a major focus of city officials.
During their Feb. 4 work session, commissioners focused on creating what Commissioner Maureen Freaney referred to as “code enforcement with a heart.”
City Manager Jennifer Bramley explained “code enforcement is always about balance between code enforcement and code compliance. The end game, what we are really trying to attain, and what’s really is in the public interest, is maintenance of the community … of our residential properties, of our commercial properties and of our industrial properties throughout the city.”
She noted a recent city survey revealed 76% of residents found code enforcement satisfactory or very satisfactory. However, last summer the city was thrust into the center of a national media spotlight regarding its handling of code enforcement cases that led to some large fines against homeowners. The less-than-flattering publicity resulted in the City Commission asking staff to review and improve its code enforcement process.
“The narrative at that point was we need to do better with our code enforcement process,” Bramley said.
Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski suggested the need to make change is so great that perhaps code enforcement requires a new name, such as Code Compliance Department or Community Betterment Department.
“I think it needs a new name, a rebranding … because code enforcement has such a negative connotation,” she said.
She said the city should “take over the narrative to show what we want to achieve is great neighborhoods,” adding, “It’s not just a change of processes, but a culture change through setting goals and rebranding.”
Commissioner Jeff Gow said he doesn’t want “to give it an ill-perceived fluff,” noting the name “code enforcement” is the name people search for when they look up information and it may have legal connotations.
Commissioner Heather Gracy added “we have a lot of work to do and a rebranding takes a later step, when its worthy.”
Commissioner Maureen Freaney said maybe a tagline can be added to the name down the line to explain its new emphasis, like “code enforcement with a heart. We don’t want to add to the confusion.”
The city paid $15,000 to consultant Calvin, Giordano and Associates to report to the commission on the code enforcement situation, and their suggestions were presented at the meeting.
Among recommendations presented was the need for a liaison with the Sheriff’s Office. “With a liaison in place, concerns can be addressed in a timely manner, such as the utilization of police information detailing history on a particular property,” the consultant said “The sheriff could be asked to back up code enforcement officers on tough cases.”
The consultant noted in some cities code enforcement is included in search warrants, so the city can gain access to a property. If the sheriff is investigating a crime, there are usually many items that concern code enforcement, the report concluded.
Bramley said the city will take action on that suggestion and immediate action on another recommendation that the code enforcement team should be led by a code supervisor who would report to the assistant director of planning and development.
“We don’t have a supervisor right now and we are down to one code enforcement officer,” Bramley said. “We are in the process of hiring two code enforcement officers, with one also being given a supervisor role.”
In addition, Dunedin’s code officers will be required to complete certifications from the Florida Association of Code Enforcement.
The consultant report noted when certified and first-class mail is returned undelivered, the city can go so far as to hire a private investigator to locate the property owner.
In addition, the report suggests fines be capped to eliminate outrageous penalties.
City Attorney Tom Trask said rather than using the code enforcement route, the city can issue a violator a ticket through the uniform citation process and allow the violator to address the issue and pay a fine.
The report recommended that the city establish a Code Amnesty Program for property owners who address violations but cannot afford to pay the fines.
“It would be available only for cases in which all violations cited in a case have been placed in compliance and which remain in compliance as of the time of application during the time period the program is in effect. In addition, no additional code enforcement cases that are not in full compliance may be pending on a property in order to qualify for the Amnesty Program,” the report recommended
An amnesty program would not only result in properties with outstanding non-compliant issues being brought into compliance, thereby eliminating additional blight, it would also generate a lot of positive publicity for the city, which has 300 cases that may qualify, Bramley said.
In another remedy, the city may entertain use of a stipulated settlement agreement for abatement of code violations by someone other than the current property owner. In an effort to facilitate transfer of ownership of certain distressed properties, it is recommended the city create a process by which an agreement is reached with a potential buyer allowing a stipulated timeframe and hard cost recovery before the transfer of the title. It will allow residents a final opportunity to comply and satisfy their obligation to the city, thereby preventing the city from having to pursue more aggressive collection measures such as garnishment or foreclosure actions.
Bramley said she does not recommend use of a special magistrate to hear code enforcement cases instead of the Code Enforcement Board.
Freaney said the county uses a special magistrate, “but it’s kind of nice to have skin in the game, nice to have community standards. We’re doing it well; it’s nice to have our own residents defining community standards.”
Staff will review suggested changes and provide commissioners with a list of recommendations the city can adopt at a future commission meeting.