DUNEDIN — City Commissioner John Tornga asked commissioners May 19 to consider cutting the property tax rate because of inflation and other issues that are causing city residents financial woes.
He suggested that property taxes for the next fiscal year be based on the rollback rate, which is the rate that would bring in the same amount of revenue generated for the current fiscal year.
“This is probably the only instrument we have as a commission that we can actually address to the best of our ability the entire population,” Tornga said.
Since 2020, issues such as the pandemic, wars and inflation have been affecting lives, Tornga said.
He noted that price for a gallon of regular gas was announced recently at $4.50 per gallon compared to $2.80 a gallon less than a year ago, and he also mentioned the rising cost of property insurance.
He noted that a lot of people who live in Dunedin are older than 65 years and that a number of them are on fixed incomes.
"I'm concerned particularly about our elderly population," he said. "I'm also concerned about others that live here. If we can give them a little help, perhaps we should."
City officials will address such issues as they prepare their budget for the next fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1. The first discussion on the proposed budget has been set for May 31.
"We don't know how much money we're talking about. We also need to understand about how much our costs are going up," Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski said.
City Manager Jennifer Bramley wants to look at the rollback rate objectively because going to a rollback rate is cumulative, she said, affecting city coffers years after year as does any increase in property taxes on the residents' end.
"I think it's very important that when we bring this back to you," Bramley said. "We would have to cut services, some form of service whatever that would be so we would need to look at that as well," Bramley said.
Commissioner Moe Freaney agreed that people are hurting, and city costs will increase.
"I think we put it all on the table and make sure we understand what we could do, what we can't do," she said.
Her biggest concern, she said, is making sure city officials are being fiscally thoughtful enough that government will be sustainable into the future without tax increases.
Bramley said officials will show commissioners what the rollback rate will be at the budget meeting to give commissioners more information for their future discussions. The current tax rate is $4.13 mills.
"I think it's rational," Commissioner Deborah Kynes said. "Take the broad scope and really look at it. It's fair."
"We owe it to the residents to do that because they are hurting," Commissioner Jeff Gow said
In other news:
• Commissioners approved an ordinance calling for the next municipal election, Nov. 8, involving City Commission Seats 2 and 4.
Seat 4 is held by Commissioner Jeff Gow. Seat 2 is held by Deborah Kynes, who, because of term limits, cannot seek re-election.
The qualifying period for candidates ends on noon Aug. 1.
The final reading of the ordinance is set for June 9.
• Commissioners approved on final reading an ordinance pertaining to a zoning change that will allow the Dunedin Brewery, 937 Douglas Ave., to renovate a 1,598-square-foot building at 935 Douglas Ave. to expand brewery operations. The building was formerly an auto repair shop.
The property is within the downtown commercial zoning district. In the event that the applicants intend to make improvements or redevelop, the property would have to be rezoned to a similar zoning district. Consequently, the applicant is seeking to rezone the property to downtown core, which does permit a microbrewery.