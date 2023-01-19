DUNEDIN — City officials are calling for action after the death of a 79-year-old pedestrian in an accident Jan. 7 at the downtown crosswalk on Edgewater Drive near the marina.
“It's been a funky intersection for decades, and we have been complaining about it for decades,” Mayor Julie Bujalski said at the City Commission’s Jan. 10 meeting. "So I think it needs the attention."
Florida Department of Transportation and Forward Pinellas are working on the possible improvements, Bujalski said.
She said at the commission's Jan. 12 meeting based on a recent conversation with DOT officials, the agency plans on installing a flashing rapid beacon light to go with a pedestrian crossing and will submit design plans to city officials before the work commences.
"They are hoping in the next four to five weeks it will be installed. Our team should be seeing something soon," Bujalski said.
The accident happened the day of an art festival when there was a lot of pedestrian traffic, City Manager Jennifer Bramley said.
A lot of traffic was funneled through the intersection because several downtown roads were closed.
JoEllyn Guthrie, who is with the DOT's traffic operations office, said at the commission meeting Jan. 10 that officials hope to get some improvements made quickly but will have to work with a utility company to provide more lighting.
"We agree with you — it's quite dark at that intersection," Guthrie said.
Ginger Regalado, with the DOT's safety office, said the agency is also working to educate pedestrians and motorists and with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office to have some high visibility law enforcement efforts in the area.
"(That) will include, if need be, more citations but more importantly education as well for motorists to ensure they are doing the right way,” Regalado said.
Any interim improvements, such as for a crosswalk, won't be a Band-Aid approach, Regalado said.
"The goal is never to put a Band-Aid on anything. It's to do the best we can do at this point in time," she said.
All city commissioners spoke for the need for improvements at the intersection.
"Whatever you do, it has to be fixed and it has to be fixed now," Commissioner John Tornga said. "I go by there probably every other night. I go by there often in the dark. And I'm coming up from the marina and it's just rife for something to happen."
Commissioner Jeff Gow said that the problems at the intersection can't be solved in four weeks, saying that officials should try to look at the problem through the lens of a pedestrian or a bicyclist.
"That whole intersection is just set up in a way that even for the driver I feel bad. Because all of sudden you got a pedestrian. It's just a bad setup," Commissioner Moe Freaney said. "There's got to be an interim way to create some safety there."
Commissioner Robert Walker agreed that the intersection has been an issue for a long time.
"And the fact the analysis and review of an issue that we have known about for a long time that has yet been addressed is unacceptable," he said.
At the Pinellas Forward board meeting Jan. 11, a staff member said the location of that crosswalk is an issue on Edgewater Drive and the intersection configuration is not safe. A bigger conversation is whether the intersection completely needs to be rebuilt, such as a roundabout.
"That's the next piece," said Bujalski, a Pinellas Forward board member, adding in an Alt. 19 corridor study there were several options given for the intersection.
"I think we have to look at that immediately," she said.
Forward Pinellas' immediate plan is to get signage and do other work that comes along with the short-term improvements.
"It's a pretty scary intersection," said County Commissioner and Pinellas Forward board member Dave Eggers.
According to news reports, Nazire Blloshmi, 79, was being assisted by Stela Mema, 47, as they were struck by a 2022 Toyota Tacoma driven by Anna Walker-Parisi, 52, at about 6:50 p.m. Jan. 7 at the crosswalk.
Walker-Parisi was turning left onto Edgewater drive at about 6:50 p.m., news reports said.
Both Mema and Blloshmi were transported to a local hospital, where Biloshimi was later pronounced dead. Mema suffered non-threatening injuries.