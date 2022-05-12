DUNEDIN — Meg Truluck is the kind of teacher who parents dream about their child having.
That's what Dunedin Library Director Phyllis Gorshe said when explaining why the first-grade teacher at Dunedin Elementary School received the city's Golden Apple Award.
Truluck was recognized with long applause at the City Commission's meeting May 5.
Teachers, principals and other members of the schools staff said students never know what they will experience when they walked through the door to Truluck's classroom, Gorshe said.
She described a scenario in which someone entering sees the students wearing lab coats in small groups.
"And you ask one of them what are they doing, and the child looks at you and says, 'I am a scientist,'" Groshe said.
Such a scenario is typical, Gorshe said.
Truluck had a student who wanted to show her that he could do his best, and he won both the winter and spring challenge events for the school district, Gorshe said.
"She always pushes her students," she said.
Truluck also applied and received a grant that allowed her to obtain 12 computers that she has incorporated into her students' daily work.
Truluck thanked city officials and said teaching was her second career.
"This is not what I went to college for," she said. "I wake up every day and say I can't wait to get to the school."
Other Dunedin Mayor's Top Apple School Awards were announced:
• Achievement in the arts, Academie Da Vinci: Jenny Cox.
• Excellence in technology, Dunedin Highland Middle School: Sarah Chiques and Leisa Waxman.
• Health & wellness initiative, Dunedin Elementary: Janessa Bacon.
• Visionary leadership, Dunedin High School: Garrett Jones and Christopher Johnson.
Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski said the city built the Mayor's Apple awards off St. Petersburg's program, adding "they are obviously a larger city and do a lot more." She encouraged Commissioner Jeff Gow, the commission's liaison to the schools, to look at the program and see how the city might be able to make it grow.
"They get a lot of businesses to donate," Bujalski said. "I'll put that on you."
"Challenge accepted," Gow said.