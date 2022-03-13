PALM HARBOR — The Valspar Championship is billed as the PGA Tour’s most colorful event, an apt moniker for a tournament sponsored by a paint brand but also one that suits its fun, family-friendly reputation.
Indeed, the Cleveland-based company’s bright color palate is evident everywhere you look, from the banners depicting past champions hanging from light poles inside Innisbrook Golf Resort, to the community murals the Sherwin Williams subsidiary sponsors in the lead up to the event.
The fun factor even extends to the caddies, who are allowed to wear player’s nicknames or social media handles on the back of their bibs during the week and many can be seen wearing their Valspar ballcaps at other PGA tournaments throughout the year.
The 2022 Valspar Championship is set to begin Thursday, March 17, one of the more colorful national holidays, with the final round scheduled for Sunday, March 20. The tournament returning from May to its ideal spot amid the “Florida swing” in March has resulted in a strong field.
Valspar officials promised this year’s event is going to be bigger, better, and more colorful than ever, after the elimination of COVID-related restrictions that hampered turnout and any extracurricular tourney activities last year.
“2022 is going to be a little different than 2021, obviously,” former Tampa Bay Buccaneer great Ronde Barber, serving as the tournament’s general chair for the Copperhead Charities, said to open media day Feb. 28. “We’re back to full strength, the field is fantastic this year, but most importantly, we can do whatever we want, with no (COVID) restrictions!”
Barber, who would later film a video spot with 2021 Valspar winner Sam Burns and long-drive champion Maurice Allen, with the trio hitting golf balls into paint-filled balloons, said the tournament build-out is impressive.
“It’s bigger, we’ve increased our sponsorship, and we’re anticipating that our fan base will be as big as ever,” Allen said.
He credited Copperhead Charities for its continued success despite the pandemic.
Tournament director Tracy West said the 2022 Valspar boasts one of its strongest fields, with highly ranked players Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa and Juaquin Nieman committed to play, along with seven past champions, including Burns, and fan favorites such as Jason Day, Davis Love III, Bubba Watson, Matt Kuchar and Tommy Fleetwood all committed.
“We’re ecstatic so far with where we’re at, “West said. “We’re now at 19 of the top 50 in the World Golf Rankings, which is tremendous for us, and we’re not done. We’ve still got some really strong verbals, so this number is going to continue to climb (and) obviously our strength of field is huge.”
She added that there will be plenty for spectators to do while they’re not occupied with the play on the Copperhead Course, including new and returning hospitality and activity tents, a daily 50/50 raffle and a planned military flyover as part of a Navy Week celebration. Also, the popular Valspar Live Concert Series returns this year, with country stars Big and Rich and Chris Young set to perform a free show for Saturday ticket holders following the third round on March 19.
West said she expects the Innisbrook grounds to be awash in a sea of green on the tournament’s opening day.
“St Patrick’s Day is Thursday of our tournament week, and we’ll be doing a lot of things surrounding that,” West said.
The players and caddies will be encouraged to wear green, the first 10,000 fans will get free green koozies, and there will be plenty of green beer throughout the course.
During a Q&A session with Burns — who earned his first PGA Tour victory here when he shot 17-under to beat Keegan Bradley by three strokes last year — the affable 25-year-old pro said he’s a big fan of the Copperhead Course, particularly the home stretch.
“I think the finishing holes are fantastic,” Burns said. “So much can happen, you’re never really out of it and never too far ahead.”
Innisbrook’s director of golf, Bobby Barnes, said moving the tournament from May back to March means the winner likely won’t go that low again.
“It was at a different time last year,” Barnes said. “The rough was shorter, the winds were swirling, and they didn’t overseed the fairways. So the change of date is good. I’m going to say you’re not going to see 17 under like we did last year. The scores will be more normal this year.”
After the formalities were finished, Burns and Barber headed to the Copperhead driving range to hit golf balls into paint balloons with Evans, who not only outdid the pros in accuracy but also it with the most colorful golf bag on the course.
For more information on the 2022 Valspar Championship, including schedule of events, field commitments and ticket prices, visit Valsparchampionship.com.