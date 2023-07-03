Just one goal prevented the Tampa Bay Thunder from a sweep in the National Ball Hockey League Florida Tier 2 tournament at the Fort Myers Skatium. The Thunder won two of three games, outscoring the opposition 18-3 in that mid-June series.
The Thunder, a north Pinellas team that practices at rinks in Palm Harbor and Oldsmar, heads into the July 15 playoffs at 7-3 as the No. 2 seed. The Orlando Mutiny, which Tampa Bay beat in the season opener, is the top seed at 8-2.
“It’s bittersweet, because our goal is to beat the Mutiny like we did (3-2) in week 1,” said T.J. Lombardo, a defenseman and co-captain. “We’re just not getting over the hump by beating the Mutiny. We know we can beat them.”
The Mutiny won two of three games against the Thunder so far, once when Tampa Bay forfeited due to an ineligible player. In the five-team Florida division, the top two seeds are favored and likely could square off in the championship game.
Lombardo said after one game, a Mutiny told him, “We wish we could play you two-out-of-three (for the championship) because we’re such good competitors against each other.”
The Thunder outscored the opposition by an impressive 58-11 margin for the season, reflecting that the team was just as dominant on defense as on offense.
“Our defense has been playing outstanding and our goalie’s phenomenal,” Lombardo said. “We have a powerful offense and a great defense.”
Lombardo, Sean Lawson and Nathan Williams anchored a stingy defense in front of standout goaltender Brian Wiernicki.
The leaders on offense were Austin Garry and Tyler Kraft, who each had eight goals and 12 points, along with co-captain Matt Garry, who tallied nine assists and 10 points.
The most dramatic goal of the recent series came when Tampa Bay was shorthanded. Matt Garry spent about a minute helping the team kill off a penalty when his son Austin sprung free for a breakaway goal.
“Somebody’s taught him, right?” Garry said.
Motivation has been a big factor in the team’s success. Garry brought out an old MMA belt from tournaments he ran when he owned All Sports Arena, which has since closed. After every game, the top player got to wear the belt.
Garry also talked to the players about individual expectations and made them feel good about what they brought to the team.