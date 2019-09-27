DUNEDIN — City officials enter the 2020 fiscal year cautiously optimistic about the city’s economic outlook, as they worry about the potential of a future plateauing economy while taking on major construction projects.
Bolstered by encouraging revenue figures, the city plans to complete several major projects in the next few years, including a new City Hall-Municipal Services complex, a downtown parking garage, an emergency operations center and fire training facility, an electrical system upgrade at its wastewater treatment plant, redesign of the Toronto Blue Jays spring training and minor-league baseball stadium and streetscaping of Skinner Boulevard.
Funding will come from a variety of sources such as enterprise funds, Community Redevelopment Agency funds, Penny for Pinellas grants or capital improvement funds.
“Over the past 12 months, the city economy along with national economy has continued to recover from the Great Recession,” City Manager Jennifer Bramley told city commissioners in a budget analysis presented for a Monday, Sept. 9 special session.
Dunedin’s unemployment rate is estimated at 2.9 percent for April 2019, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, lower than the national average. The civilian unemployment rate, which peaked near 10% in 2010, has decreased dramatically since the 2008-2009 recession. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the national unemployment rate in May of 2019 was 3.6%, down 0.3% from May 2018. This is the lowest rate since March 2007, before the Great Recession.
One item that makes local experts optimistic is that fiscal year 2020 will mark the sixth consecutive year of growth in the city's gross taxable property value. During fiscal year 2020, the city anticipates gross taxable value to increase by 10.75%, from $2.551 billion to $2.826 billion. This will generate an additional $1.2 million in ad valorem revenues across all funds over 2020 budget levels.
Bramley noted “development activity is continuing throughout the City, with several major residential projects coming onto the tax rolls and boosting ad valorem revenues. The value of new construction remains relatively steady as redevelopment and new construction projects begin, but the city anticipates this to slowly begin tapering off in the next several years.”
The city manager noted in accordance with the City Commission's continued commitment to rebuild the General Fund reserve level, which was significantly depleted during the most recent recession, the General Fund is estimated to end the 2020 fiscal year with an unassigned fund balance at 15% of operating expenses.
“This projection will, however, continue to support future incremental growth during the six‐year planning window,” the city manager advised. “The economic rebound and rate of tax revenue growth is anticipated to slow over the next several years. While the city has maintained a disciplined approach in adding any personnel or recurring costs, moderate growth in expenditures will occur. Reserve levels above the minimum threshold will safeguard against drastic spending cuts as the economy plateaus.”
Several major downtown improvement projects are planned to begin in 2020, funded by Community Redevelopment Agency funds. The CRA estimates ending fiscal year 2020 with a significant increase in its fund balance.
The city’s 2020 budget of $140.7 million reflects a 5% increase in spending over the fiscal year 2019 level.
When all revenue and expenses are tabulated, the city’s adopted millage rate for 2020 will remain at 4.1345 mills, the same rate as was adopted from 2016 through 2019. Property owners can expect to pay $4.13 on every $1,000 of assessed property value, minus exemptions.
The city budgets for property taxes at a 95% collection rate, in compliance with Florida statutes, which will generate approximately $10.6 million in revenue, an increase of $936,800 or 9.6%, over fiscal year 2019 budget levels.
Bramley said the budget adopted by the commission “maintains all levels of service while achieving epoch goals.”