Dunedin History Notes: Halloween at Donald Roebling’s House

October brings out the ghost, goblins and haunted stories to celebrate Halloween on Oct 31. Dunedin is no exception, playing tricks and treats and celebrating Halloween or “All Hallows Eve Night” as long as we have been a town since 1899.
Through the years there have been many a practical joke or trick-or-treat played throughout town. One time some of the young boys (I won’t mention names) played a trick on the railroad station agent on Halloween by greasing the railroad tracks so that the locomotive’s wheels would just spin in place. The agent, after a few choice words, would have to get out some sand and dirt to wipe the grease off the tracks to get the locomotive to move again.
Another favorite trick-or-treat was to come up to neighbors’ doors, and if they didn’t answer for treats, kids would take chalk and write something on the door. Kids would also play games by filling old socks with flour and hitting each other’s clothes, leaving white marks so they would come home looking like ghosts. Kids would carry their pillow covers as candy bags and fill them up with candy, fruits and other items that were given out by the neighbors. Of course, after treats you would head over to the elementary school for the Halloween party and parade.
If you were lucky enough to get a car ride or walk to the other side of Stevenson’s creek to Clearwater, most kids would head over to Harbor Oaks to Donald Roebling’s house for Halloween. Roebling was always known as a generous man, and as the inventor of the famous Alligator Tank used during World War II.
Roebling was also a great practical joker and loved Halloween as much as the kids did. He would spend weeks preparing his Tudor house, decorating his front yard for the kids to enjoy while knocking on his front door for tricks and treats on Halloween night. Donald would not just drop a small piece of candy in each of the sacks of the kids that came by. He made sure they would remember their visit by providing each child with a large Hershey’s chocolate candy bar that would have cost a child a month’s worth of chore allowance. Years later people would discuss their memories of going to Roebling’s house and enjoying the sounds of ghost screams and skeletons dropping down from windows. If Roebling ran out of candy from so many kids visiting his home, he would give kids shiny new half-dollars — a lot of money at the time — and tell the kids to buy Halloween candy as a gift from him.
Halloween didn’t stop for Roebling with the kids. He would arrange huge Halloween events in his backyard for all his adult friends and guests. Friends would be invited to his home by invitation sent by mail. These invitations were elaborately drawn parchments with illustrations and official document seals for the party.
After a few drinks and other refreshments, guests were invited to walk out into his tree-covered, darkened back yard and start a tour by grabbing onto a white rope, walking in groups of five or more and slowly progressing through the back yard. Roebling would scare his guests with people dressed as ghosts, skeletons hanging from trees, flashing lights and sounds of thunder. At the very end of the ghost tour you would be surprised by a large flash of gunpowder and sounds of firecrackers. He would always have a photographer at the end of the tour to take photographs of all his guests being surprised by the final explosion.
Today, adults still talk about their Halloween experiences at his home and have never forgotten them. He continued his Halloween event until his untimely death, but left a lasting impression on all those that had a chance to experience a Donald Roebling Halloween trick-or-treat night.
I hope everybody is careful and enjoys Halloween. Don’t forget about downtown trick-or-treats Oct. 25, and at twilight, the Main Street parade for young kids and their parents from the Dunedin Museum to Pioneer Park.