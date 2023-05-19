DUNEDIN — Tiffany and Bob Potter like all things Tiki.
Their basement has been converted into a Tiki Room.
If you’ve ever taken a trip on Tiki Bus, you immediately recognize their commitment to Tiki.
“We’re big into Tiki culture,” Tiffany said. “It’s a whole sub-culture type of thing. So, we were talking to friends at Honu, Dunedin’s tiki bar. Jim and Althea owned the Tiki Bus, and they were looking to sell it, and that it would be perfect for us.”
That conversation with the previous owners about buying the Tiki Bus took place in pre-Covid 2019. When the pandemic hit, business cratered, but the Potters saw an opportunity. They bought the exotic vehicle and after covid passed, business took off.
“We aren’t really sure why they put it up for sale, but they did,” Tiffany said. “They got the idea when Jim visited Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood, and they had tiki buses. Bob said we should buy their tiki bus. We talked for a few days and decided if we don’t buy it, we’ll regret it. We thought we could take the Tiki Bus to the next level.”
And so, they have indeed taken the Tiki Bus to the next level.
Ride the Tiki Bus, which is funded by advertising and tips from customers — the rides are free — and you’ll feel as though you have stepped into a Pee Wee Herman fever dream. Thatch decorates the roof of the bus, and curious objects like a paper fire-breathing tiki figure in front of the passenger section adorn the interior. Bob, a graphic designer by day, created some of the objects and decorations in the interior. Don Ho or other tropical music blasts from the stereo during your journey.
The Tiki Bus only serves the Dunedin zip code, but you can also schedule special events outside the city.
The Tiki Bus is available by calling Tiffany, who handles scheduling, at 727-992-4174, and you can schedule a pickup from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.
The story of the Tiki Bus started in the Potter’s hometown of Columbus, Ohio.
“Growing up there was a Polynesian dinner club and it was a place we went for special occasions,” Tiffany said. “It was amazing. You drank mai tais and watched a show. You were transported into the culture. That just stuck with me as I grew up. It was a way of getting away from Ohio winters and made you feel like you were on vacation. Of course, living in Florida, you’re already in a tropical paradise, but it’s still a lot of fun.”
If you’re concerned about any embarrassing stories that happen on the bus, the Potters are mum.
“We usually say what happens on the Tiki Bus stays on the Tiki Bus,” Tiffany said. “There have been times, though, when we pick up people who don’t remember where they live. But there have been no major incidents, and we keep close tabs on people’s addresses.”
One of the main reasons to buy the bus is that the Potter’s were new to Dunedin.
“Once we bought the Tiki Bus we thought it would be a good way to be involved in the community and meet some wonderful friends,” Tiffany said. “That’s the best part, getting to know the community and everybody who lives here. We’ve made some good friends. We do a lot of people-watching, and that’s interesting.”
Bob is the driver while Tiffany manages the logistics and routes. She also opens the door for you as you enter the world of the Tiki Bus.
Although tips help pay for gas, advertising is also a key to the Tiki Bus’s operations. The Potters have never considered charging fees for a ride. Charging fees, Bob said, would only make them a surreal version of Uber or Lyft.
“Dunedin has been very generous,” Bob said. “Some people give us $5, and some have given us $50. Very few people don’t tip at all. But advertising keeps us going.”
The bus is one of Dunedin’s unique charms. Bob said driving the bus makes him feel like he’s leading a parade. “You feel like you’re a celebrity on the Tiki Bus,” he said. “People wave and smile.”
The pair have brought on another couple to run the bus on some weekends so that the Potters can enjoy a Saturday night together. Bob also stressed that two people have to run the bus, because there is no way the driver could handle logistics and drive at the same time.
“When people have guests in town, they’ve got to show them the Tiki Bus,” Tiffany said. “But what keeps us going is mostly the good feeling when you’re helping people and people really appreciate having this service.”
The two make a great team on the bus, but Tiffany said there’s one catch.
“Bob doesn’t like it when I’m a backseat driver,” she said, laughing.