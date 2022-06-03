May Day in Dunedin
May is usually highlighted at the end of the month with Memorial Day weekend, which is the unofficial start of summer activities.
However, in earlier times in America and still in many European countries, the first of May is traditionally known as May Day. May Day is a holiday rich in history and folklore celebrating fun traditions and celebrating togetherness. In the 20th century, the holiday became affiliated with the labor movement and togetherness of the workers throughout the world, but later the United States promoted Labor Day in September to honor the labor force.
Dunedin participated in this annual holiday from the 1920s through the mid-1960s. The traditions included a variety of themes related to the arrival of summer such as gathering flowers in baskets and presenting them to friends, Many cities including Dunedin had the traditional May Pole dance and the selection of the May Day King and Queen.
The first mention of the May Day festival in Dunedin is in the May 1925 edition of the Dunedin Times. It mentions that many of the adults and children were participating in May Day events at the Dunedin Elementary School, better known as the old red brick schoolhouse on the corner of Wood Street and Louden Avenue where the new city hall is being built. The biggest event held in Dunedin on May Day was the May Pole Dance.
The May Pole is a large pole mostly made of wood or sometimes metal that is the center section of attached strips of colorful ribbons that were held by paired couples of boys and girls as they circled and weaved around each other until the group finishes and meets at the base of the pole, creating a colorful pole of summer colors.
After the May Pole dance a selected girl and boy from Dunedin Elementary School were crowned the Queen and King for the day. During this time, the Carver Nursery School for the African American school students would also participate in their own May Day festivities. A wonderful photo of the Carver Nursery School May Day activities can be seen in the May 1963 issue of the Dunedin Times. Other activities included children and adults gathering flowers, placing them in a basket and sharing them with friends and family members. During the 1940s through the 1960s, Dunedin organizations such as the First Methodist Church of Dunedin in May 1961 celebrated May Day, or by then also known as Fellowship Day, with a luncheon at which flowers decorated the room.
The May Pole festival goes back to European and Celtic traditions for the rites of spring into summer. For over a century, our sister city of Stirling, Scotland, and its capital Edinburgh have continued to celebrate the Celtic May Day festival called Beltane. Beltane symbolizes the Scottish Gaelic “Bealtuinn” (pronounced beel-too-win), meaning “Bel-fire,” the fire of the Celtic god of light. Beltane's traditional date, May 1, was chosen as the midway point between the vernal equinox and summer solstice. Traditionally, Beltane festivities began days before May 1 or "May Day," when villagers traveled into the woods to gather the nine sacred woods needed to build the Beltane bonfires before celebrating the May Pole dance.
Perhaps May Day should be celebrated once again and allow schools to assemble in Pioneer Park and have a large May Pole and festival. The entire community could participate and celebrate “togetherness and diversity” along with pretty flowers and music. It sounds like a perfect event to bring back to Dunedin. Happy May Day and safe Memorial weekend.
Vinnie Luisi is director of the Dunedin History Museum.