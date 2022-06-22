DUNEDIN — In a time when record sales have dropped dramatically over the past 20 years, record stores are becoming almost as rare as a California condor.
But Daniela Smyth and Jody Dale created more than a record store when they opened D&J Records in Dunedin. They’ve created a community gathering spot with a certain 1960s and ’70s flavor that includes artifacts and posters that take visitors right back to Woodstock.
Tucked into the Patricia Square strip mall on Patricia Avenue is a place where musicians can jam, where music fans can browse through records that include those from the Rolling Stones to Julie Christie, and where friends can hang out and talk about life, the universe, and the fine points of The Who Live at Leeds.
“There are still lots of people who want to buy records,” said Smyth, whose store includes new releases, LPs, CDs and, a blast from the ’70s, cassette tapes. “Even IKEA is selling record players now. But I wanted to open a record store where the community can hang out. I wanted a place where musicians can jam and where young people can learn about Frank Sinatra.”
Smyth, who was 3 years old during Woodstock, said that her own musical tastes lean toward the B-52s, the Cranberries, the Beatles and George Harrison’s “All Things Must Pass” album. She said the concept of a community store has worked so well that people were lined up to get into the store “the minute we turned on the ‘Open’ sign.”
Co-owner Dale, whose favorite band is Aerosmith, said when people arrive, they are entering a “happy place.”
“People come here happy, and when they leave they’re happier because they have music,” she said. “It’s just a happy place to be because everybody loves music.”
The happy place is also free from the negativity in the world, Smyth said, and it’s the music and the sense of community that make D&J Records a unique place where people can discuss whether Keith Moon or John Bonham was the better drummer.
“You get a real cross section of the community,” Smyth said. “You get all kinds of people here. Trump supporters, Biden supporters, but they’re all brought together by the music. They’re able to communicate through music. Music is something we all have in common.”
Smyth, a former employee of the city of Tarpon Springs who for a time ran the city’s Sunset Beach concert series, believes D&J Records can be an active member of the Dunedin community. For example, Smyth and Dale, who are Dunedin neighbors, started the “chair program” in which people use their artistic talents to paint designs on chairs that are sold for charity. Indeed, the project raised $10,000 for a 3-year-old suffering from leukemia.
Smyth’s vision for the store started when she worked for another local record store. She withdrew money from her Tarpon Springs pension to start D&J Records, which officially opened with a ribbon-cutting earlier in June, and she believes she did the right thing.
“It was worth the risk,” she said. “I wanted to create a place where you could have a jazz jam session if you want. People keep coming so it must be working.”
The store itself is a trip into the ’70s. Music posters, including a 3-D Beatles “Rubber Soul” album cover, and displays of new and old records — many of them LPs — adorn the walls. This is no artificial mall-type “Galaxy of Sound,” it’s an authentic piece of nostalgia that appeals to everyone from local middle-school punk rockers to walk-in customers from a nearby Thai restaurant and just plain old record lovers.
Music fills the air, and the store is adorned with chairs for listening to jam sessions or for sitting and talking about music. The store attracts a wide variety of customers.
“We had a young woman who was looking for a Julie Christie album, and we had three,” Smyth said. “I asked her why someone her age would be interested in Julie Christie album, and she told me that Billie Eilish said she was influenced by Christie, so this young woman wanted to find out more.
“We’ve got people who come here for Pink Floyd and Lynyrd Skynyrd, but we’ve also got people who come in looking for Barbra Streisand or hard-to-get records.”
So, with declining record sales, why would anyone want to open a record store?
“We want this to be a place where people from the community can gather,” Smyth said. “We hope all of our customers become friends.”