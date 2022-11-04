One of the great joys of our retirement years is the time to pursue our interests and hobbies.
\Often, seniors choose to volunteer to help make their community a better place to live. Volunteering truly is the gift that gives back. Volunteering strengthens the fabric of a community through a deep sense of intergenerational connection while also rewarding the individual.
Seniors in particular can deeply improve their quality of life while bettering their surroundings. Studies show that seniors who volunteer live longer, happier lives. One such study sites that senior volunteers can even delay the onset of dementia while another study sites that volunteering has been shown to lessen symptoms of chronic pain or heart disease.
Volunteering also affords seniors the opportunity to make new friends, stay socially connected, physically active and living independently longer. Doing good for others and the community creates a natural sense of accomplishment and can provide a healthy boost in self-confidence, self-esteem and life satisfaction.
The Dr. William E. Hale Senior Activity Center is blessed to have over 25 senior volunteers whom we respectfully call our “Ambassadors” who range in age from 59 to 90 years! These generous folks share their time and talents and serve our community to make Dunedin a better place for all of us to live. By sharing their knowledge, seniors pass on to generations the various skills that are less seen today such as sewing, quilting, gardening, fishing and many crafts.
Yes, they are setting the example for future generations to volunteer and that giving of oneself to others is the greatest gift of all. It is this feeling of community that makes Dunedin a special place to raise our children, work and most of all have fun with family and friends.
If you are interested in volunteering at the Hale Senior Activity Center or our upcoming Santa’s Calling, please call 727-298-3299. Or if volunteering for one of Dunedin Parks & Recreation’s special events such as Breakfast with Santa, Old Fashioned Christmas or Boat Parade piques your interest, please call 727-812-4530.
Some of the programs that volunteers assist with at the Hale Senior Activity Center include Medicaid Questions & Answers on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and Internet Scams & How to Be Safe Online on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Opportunities to participate or volunteer also abound at upcoming events including the Art Harvest on Saturday, Nov. 5, and Sunday, Nov. 6, and Dogtoberfest and Dunedin Wines the Blues, both on Saturday, Nov. 12. Clean out those closets by being a vendor at the Community Garage Sale on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Hale Activity Center. Commemorate Dunedin’s Scottish heritage that same evening by attending the Celtic Festival at Highlander Park. Visit www.DunedinGov.comfor more information on these wonderful events for all ages right here in Dunedin!
Elaine Swinehart is a Recreation Coordinator for Dunedin Parks & Recreation.