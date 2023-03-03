Our 2023 swim season is upon us. Below are some key points to think about as you plan for the warm water weather.
Layers of protection: If you have a backyard pool, you need several layers of protection to keep children from entering the pool during non-swim times. A pool fence should be installed around the perimeter of the pool with a pull top lock above the reach of children. Having door alarms on your doors that exit to the pool area can alert you if someone opens the door or slider is key. Lastly, make sure toys are put away after swim time. A toy can be very enticing to a curious child.
First aid kit: Always keep a well-stocked, labeled first aid kit in an easy-to-access location. You should also keep a CPR mask and a rescue-ready card handy in case cardiopulmonary resuscitation has to be performed until EMS arrive and take over. Find classes at www.redcross.org or call 1-877-703-7455.
The Water Watcher badge: During swim times, while wearing the badge, undivided attention should be given. If you are with other parents, create shifts. Each parent, while wearing the badge, has to be free of conversation, phone and other distractions during their shift. When the shift is over and the next parent takes over, discuss any issues noted or if a child is getting tired. If you would like a free Water Watcher badge, call Dunedin’s Highlander Pool at 727-298-3265.
Educate family members on water safety: At times, other family members may watch your children. Whether it be grandparents, aunts or uncles, it is important that you educate them on water safety. Clarify the layers of protection if they have a pool, make sure they have a well-stocked first aid kit and understand the Water Watcher badge initiative. Highlander Pool also offers lifeguard training and junior guard training for additional water safety in the home.
Register for free swim lessons: The City of Dunedin has partnered with the Kiwanis Club of Dunedin to provide a free swim lesson program for children ages 3-11. This program teaches non-swimmers basic level swimming, along with how to keep yourself safe in and around the water. The registration date is Thursday, April 27 from 4-6:30 p.m. at Highlander Pool, located at 1937 Ed Eckert Drive, Dunedin. The child and parent must both attend registration day and wear a proper swimsuit for a swim test. The program is two weeks long with classes on Monday-Wednesday, May 1-10. Class times are 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m. or 6 p.m.
Have a properly fitted life jacket: Life jackets must be Coast Guard-approved and fit properly. Children’s life jackets are based upon the weight of the child; adult jackets are for 90 pounds and up. Try on the life jacket to ensure it will fit properly. All clasps must be fastened and tightened to the body so that the top of the jacket, when pulled, does not raise past the ears. Receive a free life jacket for ages 6 months and older (while supplies last) at one of our Water Safety Pop Up events this spring — see dates below. Participants will also receive valuable water safety information.
Water Safety Pop Up events:
March 18: Kiwanis Sprayground, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
April 8: Dunedin Causeway, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
April 19: Weaver Park, 3-5 p.m.
May 7: Kiwanis Sprayground, 1-3 p.m.
May 20: Dunedin Causeway, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Highlander Pool and Kiwanis Sprayground reopen: Stay cool this summer! The Kiwanis Sprayground reopens for the season on Saturday, March 11, and Highlander Pool reopens on Monday, April 24. Programs and classes include Intro to Kayak/Paddleboard, Lifeguard Training, Swim Lessons, Swim Team for youth and masters, Diving Team, Swim Stroke Clinics, Water Wellness, Special Events, and Birthday Party Packages.
Check out more of our aquatic programming and facility hours of operation at www.DunedinGov.com/pool or call 727-298-3265.
Alicia Castricone is program coordinator for aquatics with Dunedin Parks & Recreation.