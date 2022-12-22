Golf club gives kids gifts
DUNEDIN — The Dunedin Golf Club made sure that the holidays were brighter for some local kids this season.
On Dec. 12 the club held its annual Children’s Christmas Party, where the kids received super-sized gift bags full of presents for each child.
Approximately 40 children received bags loaded with toys, games, clothing, and sports equipment purchased by club volunteers who shop for and wrap the gifts. Over the years the golf club has raised enough donations to purchase gifts for over 625 families in the Dunedin area. Plus, the local Publix donates a gift card for each family.
For more than 25 years, the annual party, sponsored by the golf club, has been held in the clubhouse ballroom, with face-painting, cookie-decorating, carol singing, and pizza and ice cream for the kids and their families. New at the party this year was an action-filled participation story, led by Judy Nichols.
Nichols, a professional storyteller for over 30 years, resides in Dunedin and is a member of the golf club
Fund helps needy kids
DUNEDIN — The Dunedin Children’s Christmas Fund will provide 462 needy children with gifts this holiday season, DCCF Chairman Eddie Michels said.
Since the fund’s creation 22 years ago, it has helped 7,637 children who reside in or attend school in Dunedin.
“Let us all hope to be able to keep going for many, many more years,” Michels said.
Check out a ‘human book’
SAFETY HARBOR — The Safety Harbor Public Library will conduct a Human Library on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
During the event attendees, known as readers, check-out human “books” for 15- to 20-minute one-on-one conversations with the goal of fostering dialogue that challenges stereotypes and prejudices.
The idea for The Human Library began in Copenhagen, Denmark in 2000.
Today, universities and public libraries all over the world hold events where participants can “borrow” a person to build a positive framework in a safe space for conversations through understanding.
The library is located at 101 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Call 724-1525, ext. 4112, for more information.
Espiritu Santu sets Masses
SAFETY HARBOR — Espiritu Santo Catholic Church, 2405 Philippe Parkway, has two Masses set for 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve— one in the main church and another in the parish hall.
Also, a 4:15 p.m. Mass will be celebrated outdoors at Philippe Park.
County offers sewer pipe rebates
Pinellas County Utilities has created a rebate program for some single-family homeowners to get their private sewer lateral pipes inspected and repaired or replaced.
Eligible sewer customers can receive 100% up to $350 of the inspection cost and 50% up to $3,500 of the replacement or rehabilitation cost.
The goal of the rebate program is to prevent sewer system overflows caused when heavy rains seep into broken or cracked private and public sanitary sewer pipes and systems.
One-time rebates are for Pinellas County Utilities customers who meet the following criteria.
• The customer owns a single-family home property in the Pinellas County Utilities service area.
• The home’s private sewer lateral (PSL) connects directly to the Pinellas County sanitary sewer system.
• The customer does not owe money to Pinellas County through any liens or unpaid fees. Liens and fees can be checked at Pinellas County Public Records (mypinellasclerk.org).
• The customer hires a Pinellas County Construction Licensing Board certified or registered plumber to perform the inspection and, if needed, fully replace or rehabilitate a defective PSL.
• The certified or registered plumber completes the inspection after Oct. 1, 2022.
• The customer completes an online application using the Pinellas County Access Portal. First-time users of the Access Portal will need to create an account.
• The customer submits a complete rebate application within 90 days of work being completed.
Rebates will be provided on a first come, first served basis while funds are available.
Chamber presents Ian recovery check
SAFETY HARBOR — The Safety Harbor Chamber of Commerce recently presented a $3,000 donation to the Sanibel Captiva Chamber of Commerce to aid in Hurricane Ian relief.
The funds were raised through the annual Brews & Bites benefit, sponsored by Brundage Law and Cryptyde.
Susan Petersen, president and CEO of the Safety Harbor chamber, presented the check to John Lai, president and CEO of the Sanibel Captiva chamber, while attending the Florida Association of Chamber Professionals annual conference in Ocala.
High schools set bio-tech academy
TARPON SPRINGS — St. Petersburg Collegiate High Schools will open a new academy devoted to biomedical engineering technology at the St. Petersburg College Tarpon Springs Campus in the fall.
At the academy, students can complete an Associate in Science degree in Biomedical Engineering Technology — completely free — while earning their high school diploma. The A.S. degree trains students to meet the growing need for biomedical equipment repairers, who maintain the sophisticated medical devices that patients’ lives depend on.
The academy will be funded by a Future Florida Critical Workforce Needs Grant.
Graduates can earn an average salary of $49,910 in the United States, $47,130 in Florida and $46,620 in the Tampa Bay area.
For more information, visit spchs.spcollege.edu/bmet-academy.
Palm Harbor woman wins $1M
TALLAHASSEE – Octavia Wright, 41, of Palm Harbor has claimed a $1 million from the 500X The Cash, scratch-off game, Lottery officials announced.
Wright chose to collect her winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of $820,000.
She purchased the winning ticket from Publix, 33343 U.S. 19 N in Palm Harbor. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission.
Fenway Hotel names executive chef
DUNEDIN — Clayton Parrett has been selected as executive chef at Fenway Hotel.
Parrett will direct daily culinary operations at the hotel’s signature HEW Parlor & Chophouse and Hi-Fi Rooftop Bar. He will also oversee food and beverage operations for meetings, corporate events, local catering functions and special occasions in the hotel’s 10,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space.
Parrett is a native of south Louisiana with more than a decade of culinary and hospitality experience. Parrett worked in kitchens throughout Louisiana, learning the classic techniques of traditional French, Cajun and Creole cuisines.
His culinary journey took him from Davidson Hotels & Resorts in Baton Rouge to leading food service companies Compass Group and Sodexo in Florida. Parrett collaborated with top chefs at the Orange County Convention Center, Amalie Arena and other venues before becoming Executive Chef at IMG Academy in Bradenton, where he worked with a wide range of national and international professional athletes.
