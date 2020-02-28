It is spring training once again in Dunedin and we are celebrating the 43rd season of the Toronto Blue Jays, who started training here in 1977. This year the Blue Jays’ season starts in a completely renovated stadium with new chairs, lighting system, scoreboard, loudspeaker system, luxury seating areas and expanded gift shop.
Quoting Doug Hutchens, deputy city manager and the city’s point man on the stadium renovation, at the pre-opening viewing of the stadium, “We’ve come a long way, baby.”
The stadium since 1977 has made other improvements and additions but as one looks at the new stadium this season all of the residents of Dunedin will see the vast improvements made to the former stadium including its new sponsor TD Bank, which has its major corporate office in Toronto, Canada. TD Ballpark is the site of Grant Field, where it all began for many a Dunedin baseball player and fan, but where does the name Grant Field and the original field get its beginnings?
Grant Field actually began due to a medical necessity. That story may sound strange but many old-time residents of Dunedin in the 1920s and 30s used to play on the sandlot hill near the corner of Virginia and Milwaukee Avenue. They played there until 1933 when Dr. Mease purchased the 10 acres to build a new, larger, hospital and move out of his small facility off Victoria Drive. The new hospital pleased a lot of residents, that is all except the baseball fans. Dr. Mease knew this was upsetting to all the ballplayers regarding the loss of their field so he made arrangements with Mayor A.J. Grant, “The Grand Old Man of Dunedin” as he was known, to acquire the land off Douglas to clear and let the ballplayers have a field there. Both Dr. Mease and the mayor donated private funds to acquire the land.
During this time, money was hard to acquire for extra projects because of the Depression, but finally funding was obtained from the Works Progress Administration, set up by President Franklin Roosevelt and his staff to offer jobs and economic recovery. With this special funding, the ballfield was set to be expanded and to help build a real ball field for Dunedin.
In 1938, the field, grandstands, backstop, and a grass outfield were completed. It was dedicated by Mayor Grant, and for his efforts it was named in his honor. A large 10-foot wooden white and black painted sign on the corner of the field stood in place and said, “Welcome To Grant Field.”
It was then used by the community of Dunedin for high school, Little League, softball (women and men’s) and even for minor league team use, such as the San Antonio Missions, Detroit Tigers and the Buffalo Bisons. In the mid-1970s, plans were made to acquire the new major league team Toronto Blue Jays and with the help of the city officials a deal was arranged for the team to house their spring training complex in Dunedin.
Today, the Toronto Blue Jays is the only major league team to maintain the spring training complex in the same city since they started, which is now 43 years, a record in major league baseball. Even though the old sign from the 1930s through the 1950s welcoming all to Grant Field no longer stands, many fond memories of those times still exist and can be seen at the Dunedin Museum sports exhibits and archives.
So, this month when you pass the new computer electronic welcoming screen, think of the TD Ballpark sitting on the original Grant Field.