DUNEDIN — By now Henry, a gopher tortoise, and Sylvia, a sea turtle, need no introduction — at least to local folks.
They can be seen on a mural at the 149-foot Curlew Water Tower, which is at the southeast corner of Curlew Road and Bayshore Boulevard. Several city officials and others involved in the mural project attended a public art recognition ceremony for it on March 20 at the Dunedin Golf Club.
The artist, Tom Stovall, who lives in St. Petersburg, noted that when government, art committees, painting contractors, painting companies, riggers and rigging companies work on the same project, "this all could be nuts."
"But absolutely without question, nobody trotted on anybody else's ground," he said to the audience. "They really let things happens and let things be. There were some major down spots in this particular project because of weather, because of technical difficulties and all of that."
Stovall said he was working in a generous and open environment, noting that motorists would see the work while driving by it and roll down their windows. All the whooping and hollering got him through the tough times, he said.
"This is a little humbling having you all here," Stovall said.
Stovall's artwork includes the historic murals at the 1920's restored Vinoy Renaissance Resort, Crescent Lake Water Tower, the Seminole Water Tower and the "Yellow Submarine," one of the earliest murals in St. Petersburg.
City commissioners in September 2020 awarded Stovall a $78,142 contract to create artwork on the Curlew Water Tower.
Weather caused challenges now and then.
"Being a Floridian, you can see a black cloud coming over and know that it is going to hit in 20 minutes," Stovall said in an interview after his discussion. "You know exactly how long you got. With this you had an hourlong dry time, so you had to really wait or either just get down."
Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski said after the ceremony that the city is excited to have public art and something that honors the environment for the community.
"It sort of tells people that are on the north side of our community who we are. It's both our past, our present and our future," Bujalski said.
The idea to paint a mural on the tower came from Paul Stanek, Dunedin’s former director of public works. The tower was scheduled to be repainted, and he suggested using money already budgeted to create a work of public art.
The City’s Arts and Culture Committee, led by chair Jackie Nigro, worked with arts consultant Elizabeth Brincklow to create a subcommittee that held three meetings and reviewed the work of nine artists before selecting Stovall to execute the project.
The gopher tortoise "Henry" was named after Henry Scharrer, a settler and a well-known resident of Caladesi Island, and it adorns the east side of the water tower. The sea turtle "Sylvia," on the west side, was named after notable marine biologist, oceanographer and Dunedin resident Sylvia Earle.