Far from the North Pole, a local group is hard at work making toys for kids in need all year long.
The Toymakers of East Lake started in 2007 as an outreach ministry of East Lake United Methodist Church. It began as a group of six retirees looking for something to do and has grown to over 300 volunteers.
Four days each week, 25-30 “elves” work at a facility located in the East Lake area of Palm Harbor, according to George Chapman, president of the organization. He has been involved with the group since 2008 and says what started as a few hours a week has turned to an almost full-time vocation for him.
“It is a labor of love,” he joked. “And it keeps me off the streets.”
All of the toys are hand made out of scrap wood that is donated by a local lumber mill. Volunteers saw the wood into a variety of different shapes, sand and smooth the items, add wooden wheels, paint and decorate the toys.
The year, the group has donated more than 18,000 toys to children in need. They go hospitals, children’s organizations, law enforcement and first responders.
“We donate to any place there is a sick or needy child, or a child in a stressful situation,” Chapman said.
In addition to local organizations and some in Orlando and Gainesville, the group sent more than 700 toy cars to children in Ukraine, more than 500 to flood victims in Kentucky and are now sending them to victims of Hurricane Ian in Southwest Florida.
“For some of these kids, these are the only toys these kids are going to get for Christmas,” Chapman said.
On a recent visit to the workshop, John Burnham and Gordon Couturier were working at the wheel assembly station. Burnham says his volunteering with the group serves several purposes.
“It’s just fun,” he said. “I’m retired and it gives me a reason to get out of the house and do something for someone else.”
Couturier likes the idea that the cars are handmade and aren’t complex to use.
“These are all wooden toys, they don’t need batteries and they aren’t going to break,” he said. “Using these toys a kid can learn to be a kid and use their imagination, and that’s important.”
In addition to the regular core of mostly retired people, the Toy Makers of East Lake also provide volunteer opportunities for teenagers looking for community service hours.
“So on Saturday it’s a live ‘Romper Room’ with kids all over the place,” Chapman said.
While the Toy Makers of East Lake is an outreach ministry of the church, all are welcome as volunteers, and the conversation is always light and friendly.
“We don’t discuss politics, religion, drugs, sex or rock and roll,” Chapman said jokingly. “Everyone is here because they want to be here.”
The group is always looking for new volunteers and people can choose what they want to do and how often they want to participate.
For more information on the Toymakers of East Lake, visit www.toymakersofeastlake.org or call Chapman at 727-420-2088.