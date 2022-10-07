DUNEDIN — City officials have high hopes that a 63-unit affordable housing project will be built on the east end of town.
Commissioners voted 5-0 on Sept. 13 to make a commitment of $610,000 for the development, called the Flats on Main Street, with funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The project is slated for property just west of Keene Road on the north side of Main Street.
Providing affordable housing has been considered a priority and the topic has often been discussed at commission meetings.
"We've had too many failures with this; it would be great to get a win whatever it takes," Commissioner Jeff Gow said.
To make the project feasible it requires developers to apply for tax credits and loan funding through the Florida Housing Finance Corp. Plans call for the apartment units to be built in a three-story setting.
Dunedin officials say that the award to tax credits is competitive and three to other Pinellas County cities are expected to apply in this year's funding cycle. The decision on which developer receives the tax credits will be made by the spring of 2023.
Applications to Florida Housing Finance Corporation are due in late December and requires a $610,000 contribution from local governments.
City Economic and Housing Development Director Bob Ironsmith believes the project has a good chance of receiving the state's financial support in the approval process.
"We've certainly raised awareness that there hasn't been a lot of affordable housing projects in just north Pinellas in general, and certainly Dunedin would like to be a part of that," he said.
Dave Heaslip is the development manager for the Archway Partners, which he said has built more than 1,500 units in Florida, specializing in public and private partnerships. The Florida Housing Finance Corporation is Archway's primary funding source for affordable housing developments. It also has partnerships with several housing authorities, including the Pinellas County Housing Authority.
Among Archway's projects is the 96-unit Seminole Square, located just north of the Largo Mall, at a total cost of $30.8 million and financed through tax credits and other funding. Construction is slated to start in November and is expected to be finished in February 2024.
Units would be 615-930 square feet in the Dunedin project, with amenities to include community space, a fitness center and a children's game room.
Rents for one-bedroom units would range from $388 month to $1,150. Two-bedroom units would rent from $460 a month to just under $1,400, Heaslip said.
In comparison, Ironsmith said a nearby apartment project rent is $1,900 a month for a one-bedroom unit. Two bedrooms runs from $2,500 to $2,800.
"You can see the huge differential with the affordability here," Ironsmith said.
As far as design, nothing has been set in stone.
"We want to work with your planning and zoning department to design a building your community is proud of," Heaslip said.
In response to a question from commissioner John Tornga, Heaslip acknowledged that tenants whose income rises so much that they no longer meet low-income requirements would have to move elsewhere.
"We are all concerned about where people are going, particularly if they sell their house here," Tornga said. "Now what happens to them? If they want to stay in Dunedin, what do they do? It's an issue. This is a small answer to them, but it's an answer."
Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski asked the developers if they could give first choice to Dunedin employees. She was told that is against housing laws.
However, city officials will be the first to know "when the deal is going to be completed so of course we can send leasing information to your employees," Heaslip said.
"We get asked that question a lot. I've been told exactly how you responded many, many times. So I'm aware of it. We are trying to help our home people versus bringing more new people in," Bujalski said. "We are trying to get them closer to where they work."
Ironsmith and other city officials have been pushing county officials for a north county affordable housing project.
"Most of it has been St. Petersburg, Clearwater and Largo," Ironsmith said.
Commissioner Deborah Kynes was encouraged by the information about the north county.
"That's a very good argument for bringing this up here, and I totally agree with that," she said. "I think that could be some very good leverage."
Commissioner Moe Freaney was optimistic and told Ironsmith "to do it; make it happen."
"Keep your fingers crossed," Bujalski said.