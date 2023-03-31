Li gets Georgia Tech degree
ATLANTA — Ryan Li of Tarpon Springs has earned a master of science degree in Computer Science from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
Li was among approximately 5,620 undergraduate and graduate students to be presented Georgia Tech degrees during the Institute's 263rd Commencement exercises Dec. 16-17 at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Gordon earns honors at Georgia Tech
ATLANTA — Miles Gordon of Dunedin earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for fall 2022 at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.
Bali attends NYC fashion trade shows
NEWTON, Mass. — Rajan Bali, a Lasell University fashion design and production student from Palm Harbor, attended the Coterie and MAGIC trade shows at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City.
Bali and their peers met with vendors and buyers as they detailed fashion lines for the fall 2024 season, and studied upcoming trends, colors, and silhouettes.