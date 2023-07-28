OLDSMAR — David McKinley has been named to the board of directors for Oldsmar Cares.
McKinley, a retired U.S. Marine, is the commander of VFW Post 12186 in Oldsmar and serves on the Upper Tampa Bay Regional Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. He and his wife, Tanya, and their family live in Oldsmar and have supported Oldsmar Cares for several years.
Oldsmar Cares is an all-volunteer 501(c)3 non-profit organization providing stop-gap rent and utility assistance, a full-service food pantry and clothing closet.