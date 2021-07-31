DUNEDIN — City officials have been getting questions about whether the collapse of the high-rise building in Surfside warrants government action locally.
Commissioner John Tornga said at a work session July 13 that he wanted residents to know that city officials are concerned about the building destruction, and City Manager Jennifer Bramley has been looking into it.
Bramley told city commissioners the best approach is for Pinellas city managers to work with the county administrator as far as any plans for a program in the future for this county.
"And a lot of people think it's embedded in our building department. It's not," she said.
In regards to making repairs, building owners get a structural engineer or an architect to go through their buildings to submit a report.
The city essentially participates in terms of issuing a permit for any improvements that need to be made to a building within a certain time, she said.
"To my knowledge there is nothing afoot as far as the building industry goes right now in Pinellas County. But I think there is going to be further conversation most certainly, because other parts of the county have older buildings than we do. And you know we're mid-rise; they go high-rise," Bramley said.
She said the city has about 21 buildings that meet the property appraiser's definition of a mid-rise, and that's between four and 11 stories. The total amount of units are about 921. The complexes were built between 1970 and 2016, she said.
"We have had a lot of residents asking us about the situation,” she said. “And rest assured, these buildings within the city of Dunedin — we've been in them. We have been looking around as we inspect — permit inspections and that type of thing. But it's a continuing conversation for sure."
Commissioner Moe Freaney said, "Who knows what totally happened in Surfside? Obviously, a lot of debate within their condo board, waving reserves so they don't have total reserves, so they have weak reserves."
She said she saw that situation in one of the buildings in town before 2004.
"And the hurricanes in 2004 kind of brought it to its crescendo and they finally did something about it. The attorney said, ‘Look, it's not about voting anymore; you got to take care of your building,’" she said.
Freaney said residents have asked her if city officials have discussed the building collapse in Surfside. She thanked Tornga for bringing up the issue.
Bramley said Gov. Ron DeSantis was "very engaged in Surfside and there could be some legislation coming down from the state government as well."
Freaney said part of the issue is trying to keep the pressure off government itself and on condo boards.
"There's got to be some things in place. Because again, you don't want it to be a total shift to government responsibility. You live there. This is your board, this is your building, and we are just kind of the overseer of what will be the requirements," Freaney said.
In other matters, Bramley said the Hurricane Elisa provided an opportunity for city officials to "shake the bugs out of" the city's new 5,620 square-foot emergency operations center on Belcher Road. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the center was held in May.
"It performed well with a few exceptions," she said.
Twelve people were in the building overnight as the storm hit and if it were fully activated in a Category 3-5 storm a lot more personnel will be there.
"So there are some things we have to figure out in those terms," she said.
Bramley praised the city fire department and the IT staff for getting equipment up and running in the new EOC during the storm, calling it logistically difficult.