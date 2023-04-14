A new year had just rolled around — 1986 — and NASA’s space program was at its peak of popularity.
Then came Jan. 28, when the space shuttle Challenger disintegrated 73 seconds into its flight, killing all seven astronauts on board. The country was stunned, reacting with shock and grief.
Soon many people wanted to honor and remember the fallen astronauts. Among those many memorials, the Florida Challenger 7K Run/Walk was created, and during a 1987 planning session to promote the event in Pinellas County, Palm Harbor space-exploration enthusiast George Pete Fatolitis suggested burying a time capsule.
Previously the Pilot Club of Palm Harbor, the local chapter of an international service organization for executive women, had placed a plaque in Pop Stansell Park in Palm Harbor honoring the seven astronauts who lost their lives through the Challenger disaster. Two members of that group, who were also active in the Palm Harbor Chamber of Commerce and were on the Challenger Run/Walk committee, suggested that the time capsule be buried near the plaque in Stansell Park.
Fatolitis researched the project, obtaining guidelines from the Smithsonian Institute. The capsule, made of PVC material, was placed in a box, surrounded by concrete, then secured and buried on November 7, 1987, in a hole 3 feet by 3 feet by 2 feet. It contains photographs and memorabilia from the space program including autographed astronaut photos, articles and books on space exploration, an American flag, 1987 coins, a 1987 calendar, letters from President Reagan and others, and essays and drawings by local students.
In addition to gaining support from the Palm Harbor Chamber of Commerce, Fatolitis worked with representatives of the Palm Harbor Historical Society, who agreed to assume responsibility for opening the capsule in 50 years, then burying it again for another 50 years. It is to be opened first on Jan. 27, 2038, and then finally in 2088.
“The frustration and agony that accompanied this project were overshadowed only by knowing what the results were going to accomplish,” Fatolitis wrote in January 1988 in a booklet detailing the creation of the time capsule and the motivation and purpose of those who put it together. “This book details the events that occurred from the moment the time capsule idea was conceived to the day of its burial.”
Jewish American Heritage Month
The Museum will mark Jewish American Heritage Month with a presentation set for Wednesday, May 3rd, at 6:30 p.m., at the Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave.
Ed Marks, President of Palm Harbor's Temple Ahavat Shalom, will revisit “A Palm Harbor Profile in Courage: Frank Weaner and the Community Stand Up to the Klan.”
The presentation will feature the 1970s tale of Frank Weaner, a businessman, banker, co-founder of the Greater Palm Harbor Area Chamber of Commerce and member of newly founded Temple Ahavat Shalom.
The program will tell the story of what happened following Ku Klux Klan Imperial Wizard David Duke's announced intentions to relocate KKK state headquarters to Palm Harbor in 1978, and the Klan's use of local property for public rallies including cross burnings.
The Palm Harbor community — spearheaded by Weaner, who had been threatened by the KKK with retaliation — unified and confronted Duke to oppose the presence of the Klan.
The land being used by the KKK was then sold to developer Charles Rutenberg, a leader and philanthropist of Tampa Bay’s Jewish community. This incredible narrative will include a screened display of historic photographs.
All are welcome to the Palm Harbor Museum Presents programs at the library at no charge. Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are appreciated. RSVP at palmharbormuseum.com or on Eventbrite.
More than 100 attended the museum’s April program “Caring for Caladesi” presented at the Palm Harbor Library by the Rev. Bob and Terry Fortner. The presentation, illustrated with slides, described the island as it went through changes from prehistoric times to present efforts to preserve and improve the popular state park.
On Wednesday, June 7, at 6:30 PM, Gregg R. Poulakis of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will present “The Endangered Smalltooth Sawfish in Florida.”
In conjunction with the program, a new exhibit featuring the Smalltooth Sawfish is on display at the museum until the first week of June. The theme was inspired by items in the museum collection that volunteer Chrystal Murray Hadden, retired from Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission, helped to identify.
Volunteers Needed
The Palm Harbor Museum is looking for friendly hosts and hostesses to greet visitors, provide brief tours sharing information about our historic buildings and the Palm Harbor region, perform light housekeeping tasks and assist with other projects as needed.
Training is provided. Requirements include being able to commit to a weekly 2- to 4-hour shift, during the hours of 10 AM to 2 PM, on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Event volunteers are also needed.
Those interested should contact the Museum at palmharbormuseum@outlook.com
Visiting the Museum
The Palm Harbor Museum is open for self-guided tours from 10 AM to 2 PM on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Children are welcome. Admission is free but donations are gratefully accepted. Masks are encouraged inside the buildings and hand sanitizer is available. Call (727) 724-3054 for more information.
The Palm Harbor Historical Museum is a non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation, interpretation, and presentation of the rich historical heritage of the Palm Harbor Area including Crystal Beach, Curlew, East Lake, Ozona and Wall Springs. The Museum is located at 2043 Curlew Road (at Belcher Road).
Visit the Museum website at www.palmharbormuseum.com or email at palmharbormuseum@outlook.com