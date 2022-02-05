DUNEDIN — Cono "Buddy" Casale has dedicated 75 to 100 hours a month for public education on boating for the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary for many years.
Developing new teaching methods. Running classes with respect, tact and humor. Handing out flyers to merchants.
The Dunedin resident’s efforts have not gone unnoticed. He recently was named the best Coast Guard Auxiliary instructor in the country.
Casale said he was humbled to receive the auxiliary's 2020 Commodore Daniel Maxim Award for Excellence in Education but added that he wouldn't have been recognized without the dedication and involvement of his instructors.
"They are the engine that runs," he said. "I just steer the bus. I just put things together. They come up with fresh ideas. They are just awesome."
Casale is the division staff officer for education, overseeing six flotillas.
The award is based on training instructor effectiveness and performance, mentorships, ability to develop new and innovative teaching methods and techniques and developing innovative teaching aids.
In addition to teaching the general public, Casale created and teaches a simplified course at various high schools in the area.
"He is a masterful instructor who runs his classes with respect, tact, and humor," an Auxiliary news release said.
Casale's love of the water motivated him to get involved in the auxiliary locally in February 2002.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., Casale, 81, said though he was surrounded by water, he was married with seven children, so it was hard for him to afford the cost of boat and have time to use it.
When he retired from a utility company, Casale and his wife, Susan, decided to move their family to Dunedin and to get a boat.
"So before I could do that, I wanted to take a safe boating course," he said.
He did, taking the course at the Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 11-10 in Dunedin. That was back in 2002; he's been in the auxiliary ever since then.
The 22-foot vessel he owned was great for fishing and also for search-and-rescue missions.
"Which we did a lot of," he said. "I was quite busy with the Coast Guard. I would say three or four times a week my vessel went out on government orders as opposed to recreational fishing," he said.
But the bulk of his auxiliary work in recent years has involved public education.
Asked what gives him the most satisfaction as an auxiliary member, Casale said being able to help people.
"And you might not think of it, but presenting safe boating classes actually saves lives," Casale said.
Since 1939 the Auxiliary has been tasked to promote safety to the recreational boater, he said, and a public education program was developed to provide free safety inspections on boats.
"Making sure you have everything up do date. Sooner or later, you are going to get boarded by law enforcement. They want to see your life jacket. All your safety equipment you need to have on board," he said.
Boaters sometimes forget to make sure their equipment is safe.
"That's why we are here — to make sure they remember those things,” he aid. "It's very rewarding for me."
Because of the pandemic, the boating courses are offered virtually, attracting students from out of the area.
"That's what I like about virtual. But of course, there is nothing like hands on, face-to-face," he said.
The Coast Guard Auxiliary offers two courses virtually: the Boat America Safe Boating Course and Introduction to Basic Coastal Navigation.
Casale has seen many changes in the 22 years he has been in Dunedin.
With the pandemic, all outdoor recreation activities have skyrocketed, he said.
"We have more boats than we ever have before," he added.
Though he doesn't own a boat anymore, Casale finds plenty to do.
"Coming here and volunteering with the auxiliary, that eats up my hours," he said. "I can't sit home on the couch. I have to do something."
Virtual boating classes offered
To register for boating classes contact Buddy Casale at 631-379-1110 or email boatinbud7@gmail.com. Or contact Angela Paolillo at 813-629-6683 or email captange.aquamarine@gmail.com.