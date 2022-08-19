DUNEDIN — City officials want to create a strategic plan to help them be proactive in laying the foundation of their government services rather just responding to what's happening.
They are preparing to hire a consulting firm to help city officials develop the plan, which Assistant to the City Manager Nicole Delfino described July 26 as a "long-term look, identifying prioritization — a road map of our great and wonderful epic goals we already have."
She said city officials have a lot of pieces of what goes into a strategic plan, such as a citizen survey, citizen feedback through committees, a business plan, comprehensive plan and other documents.
"But they are not currently interconnected," she said.
The first step is to develop a work plan and review existing survey data. Delfino also mentioned engaging stakeholders and getting feedback through employee and community focus groups.
"It's a lot of steps that I just consolidated very shortly," Delfino said. "A lot of time required in each of these."
City officials have earmarked $60,000 for fiscal year 2023 and another $25,000 for fiscal year 2024 to develop and implement the plan.
Most commissioners expressed their support for the process.
"I think it's really important to know that it has been 20 years since we really sat down and tried to work on a strategic plan. Our mission," Commissioner Deborah Kynes said. "We see it every day how things change. We need to buttress ourselves with that basis of knowledge."
Commissioner Moe Freaney said city officials have a lot on their plates and the community wants a lot of services.
"And we have a lot of master plans. We've talked about that. The bike master plan. Where are we going to with bike paths. .... And I just think to bring these overarching goals together to provide measurements, what's our end game, there are lot of pieces," Freaney said.
But it will only be as good as who facilitates it.
"I've seen the worst, I've seen the mediocre and I've seen the great," Freaney said. "I want the great. Otherwise, it's nothing but a bunch of B.S. I mean it's true. It doesn't become a living document."
Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski brought up the city's epic goals. Among the goals are creating "a vibrant, cultural experiences that touches the lives of our community and visitors."
Fostering a diverse highly engaged workforce, creating a visual sense of place throughout the city and promoting Dunedin as a premier coastal community also are included.
"The biggest thing I'll say and the thing that frustrates me is I love our epic goals," Bujalski said. "But we all shove so many things under our epic goals it almost waters down what the epic goals is."
Commissioner John Tornga said he is opposed to hiring a consultant to oversee the work. He wants staff to be very involved in the strategic planning.
"They are the ones who have to do a lot of this," he said. "You don't want somebody coming in off the street, setting this thing up within the organization. It doesn't work that way. It has to be a total buy in. They have to buy in to what it is."
He also thinks commissioners have expertise in strategic planning.
"I think we have to do some of this ourselves, first," he said.
City Manager Jennifer Bramley said if staff took on the responsibility in house, it would be a part of everybody's job responsibility.
"What I'm concerned about is that we will arrive at something that is in many small segments that ... doesn't support the city's vision - the plan that we really deserve to have moving forward," Bramley said. "And most certainly doesn't guide the city the way we want to guide the city."
Delfino said that it is difficult to get everybody on staff on the same page. A facilitator has the expertise to put the strategic plan together.
"Are we going down the right path? Are we getting too specific. Are we getting too broad? Can we meet those goals?" Delfino said.
Delfino sees city officials revisiting the plan every three to five years.
"The plan has to be flexible because things do change," she said.