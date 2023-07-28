TARPON SPRINGS — Training on when and how to use the drug-overdose-countering drug Naloxone, also known as Narcan, will be presented Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the Tarpon Springs Public Library.
The free training will be provided by Dan Zsido, a retired lieutenant from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office who is now the Training and Education Director of the National Association of Drug Diversion Investigators.
Each participant will receive a complimentary box of two 4mg doses of Naloxone Narcan nasal spray.
To register for the training, call 727-943-4922, ext. 6011.