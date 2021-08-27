DUNEDIN — City Commissioners continue to approve requests for historic landmark designations in the community.
Those that were approved on the first reading of ordinances Aug. 19 are:
• 227 Aberdeen St. The owners are Brett and Veronica Ellinger, who bought the property, which is on .24 acres, from the city. The structure was built in 1925 in a Spanish Mediterranean architectural style, city reports say.
William Harry Armston Sr. and his family historically used the structure as their residential home from 1925 to 1943.
Armston was on the board of directors of the Dunedin Real Estate Co., which was involved in the development of the Fenway on the Bay Subdivision. Armston also owned his own construction company. The family was involved with various social clubs and development projects in Dunedin and the Tampa Bay area.
The home was later sold to Howard W. Hall in 1943. Hall was the general manager and pectin expert for Citrus Concentrates Inc. Afterward, U.S. Army Col. Joseph John Schmidt purchased the home in 1944.
"It's a beautiful old home and we are so happy that someone wants to make it their forever home and truly restore and protect that history," said City Commissioner Deborah Kynes, who has a strong interest in historical preservation and is heavily involved in such matters.
• 723 Louden Ave. The current owner is Lynn Olson. The property is on about .12 acres. The structure was built in 1928 in a craftsman bungalow architectural style. Anna and William Copeland historically used the structure as their winter home until 1933. Janette “Nettie” Lincoln Edgar and her daughter, Myra P. Brooks, later lived in the home during World War II.
Brooks evacuated from the Panama Canal Zone while her husband, U.S. Navy Cmdr. George R. Brooks, was stationed there.
Nettie also had sons, Army Air Corps Lt. Colonel Pendleton Edgar and Lt. Cmdr. James Edgar.
Nettie’s husband, Capt. John Marion Edgar, is the descendent of Jason L. Edgar, who was the first doctor in Dunedin.
Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski, who is a friend of Olson, said she was a hostess during a tour of homes, and visitors were raving about the style of the house.
"I'm very happy that she's done this. If you ever get a chance to walk through it, it's beautiful," Bujalski said.
In addition, commissioners gave their second and final approval to historic landmarks at 512 Wilkie St., 516-518 Wilkie St., 518 James St. and 634 Louden Ave.
The city's Historic Preservation Advisory Committee recommends the designations of individual properties at historic landmarks if the principal structure is at least 50 years old and meets certain criteria.
Among the criteria is that property is a significant reminder of the cultural or archaeological heritage of the city, state or nation.
In other news
Commissioners and city officials paid tribute to Clearwater City Manager Bill Horne, who died Aug. 14 of a suspected heart attack.
Commissioner Moe Freaney said she worked a lot with Horne while she was on Dunedin's staff.
"He was there for everybody, no matter what community," she said. "He was a big player at the county with his mentoring and assistance."
His death is a huge loss to the community because he won't be around in future years to provide advice to governments, Freaney said.
Bujalski said Horne was significant along with former Clearwater Mayor George Cretekos during Dunedin's negotiations a few years ago with the Toronto Blue Jays for a new contract to keep in the baseball team's operations in town.
Horne, a retired Air Force colonel, was hired by Clearwater in September 1998. He took over the city manager post on an interim basis in July 2000 and got the job permanently in 2001, where he had remained ever since.