DUNEDIN — The Dunedin Food Pantry needs some more elbow room. Because of the continued increase in patrons, representatives of the pantry hope a new building is in its future.
Dunedin Cares President Joe Mackin told city commissioners Aug. 10 that the nonprofit pantry has outgrown its space in a modular building at 1630 Pinehurst Road.
"We have been in it for three years, and it's really tight in there," Mackin said.
Pantry officials had a business strategy meeting and decided one of the most important matters that the pantry is facing was the need for new building, he said.
Mackin spoke during a commission discussion on requests for funding from nonprofit organizations for the next fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1.
Commissioners agreed to city officials' recommendation that Dunedin Cares, which operates the pantry, be allocated $12,500.
Because of the pandemic, 2020 and 2021 have been challenging, Mackin said.
"We are averaging about 125 cars every Thursday," he said.
The Thursday before Thanksgiving, 177 cars came through the pantry's parking lot, Mackin said.
"So that's a lot of folks; that's a lot of food that we gave out," he said.
During the first seven months of the year 3,955 guests came to the pantry.
About 183,500 pounds of food was distributed. At a retail value of about $2.74 a pound, the total retail value is about $502,800, Mackin said.
Visits to the pantry have increased about 40 percent over last year, continuing a trend percentage wise in the past few years.
"It's a lot of 40 percents," he said.
This year Dunedin Cares has increased its outreach efforts, such as through help from Neighborly Cares Inc., which runs a Meals on Wheels program.
When Neighborly Cares workers stop by the food pantry, they are given bags of groceries in addition to their meals to take to their patrons, Mackin said.
Each Wednesday, Dunedin Cares takes its van to a different church, such as the Church of Good Shepherd.
"That's been real successful. There's a lot of people in that area that need food that can't get to our food pantry," he said.
"Dunedin Cares is growing because food insecurity is growing,” Mackin said. "We really saw that increase with the COVID. It's a fact."
Food is distributed at the pantry Mondays 5:30 p.m. through 7:30 p.m. and Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon.
Gala planned
Tickets are on sale for the Dunedin Food Pantry's Bootlegger's Ball, "a roaring 20s gala" set for Saturday, Sept. 25, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Dunedin Country Club, 1050 Palm Blvd.
Tickets, which are $100 each, include entertainment, food stations, wine, beer and a signature event cocktail. Sponsorships are available.
Visit Dunedincares.org.
Other recommendations
Commissioners tentatively agreed to approve the city's proposed budget of $148,000 for nonprofit organizations.
Commissioners supported staff's recommendation to allocate $42,000 to each of the two civic partners, the Dunedin Fine Arts Center and the Dunedin Historical Museum.
Eleven nonprofit organizations are expected to receive funding, for a total of $61,000, pending final approval of the city's budget in September.
Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski commended staff for their work on the funding recommendations.
Bujalski said she received 10 emails in about a week's time from supporters countywide of the Dunedin Music Society, which is slated to get $5,000.
'All the hard work is behind us'
City Manager Jennifer Bramley said she is optimistic about the budget moving forward and complimented staff members and city commissioners for their work on it.
Last year, in terms of budget preparation, the city's "ship was not stable," she said, adding that city officials didn't know when the pandemic would end.
"We didn't know with the pandemic. And actually we still don't … But we know what to do moving forward as far as our facilities, and our employees and our budget as well," Bramley said.
The City Commission is expected to give tentative approval to the tax rate and budget at its meeting Thursday, Sept. 16, and final approval at its meeting Thursday, Sept. 23. The meetings begin at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
The proposed tax rate remains at 4.13 mills, equivalent to $4.13 for every $1,000 of property value.
"When we get to adoption … there will be very little to say from the commission. All the hard work is behind us. We're done with all that. We have had hour after hour after hour on this budget," Bramley said.