DUNEDIN — City officials take pride in the accomplishments stemming from the downtown community redevelopment district, but they recognize some challenges lie ahead.
The Community Redevelopment Agency was initiated in 1988 to guide the revitalization of downtown, which had deteriorated over the years, city memos say.
Among the CRA's top accomplishments mentioned in a long-range funding plan discussed May 19 by the CRA board, which consists of the mayor and city commissioners, are diversifying and growing the city's tax base, creating more opportunities for outdoor dining, increasing the parking supply, facilitating redevelopment, enhancing downtown streets and holding special events.
State law allows a CRA to annually capture and spend a portion of the incremental increase in property tax revenues resulting from redevelopment. City officials expect a decrease in county tax increment funding in 2025, resulting in an even split between the city and county. Currently, the county's share is 56% and the city's is 44%.
Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski asked City Manager Jennifer Bramley what city officials want to do to encourage county officials not to change the funding scenario to 50-50.
Bramley said she's had a conversation with county officials who said they are not going to make an exception for just Dunedin's CRA. Several other cities have similar agencies.
"So, if we don't go to the 50-50, it's going to be across the board, and I don't think they are going to make an exception for us," she said.
Bramley said that "Tallahassee is not necessarily supportive of CRAs, either," but added she believes the city's CRA has been successful.
"During the 2025 review we would fight like heck though to retain that status quo, the 50 and 50, and no less," Bramley said.
City CRA Director Bob Ironsmith said he couldn't say it any better.
"I think we have a very strong story. ... We've got great things in play. But we want to make sure we keep everything going," Ironsmith said.
Bujalski said that if a recession came, she could see county officials wanting to have more "money in their pockets as well."
The mid-term review will be tough, Ironsmith said, but added he thinks the city can make a "very good case."
City officials also say the CRA's debt needs to retire before the agency is slated to dissolve in 2033.
Also, at that point whoever is on the City Commission will have to determine how to maintain some of the assets currently maintained by the CRA.
The CRA includes 217 acres in the downtown area and is bordered by New York Avenue on the east, Scotland and Wood streets on the south, Bay Street on the north and the Intracoastal Waterway on the west.
"Look where we were in the ’80s," Ironsmith said. "Look where we are today. Sometimes we lose perception. It's been a huge accomplishment, a huge lift by many different groups, organizations, the commitment of the city. Lot to be proud of here," Ironsmith said.
Major capital expenses for the CRA over the next 10 years are estimated at $9.15 million. Big projects include Skinner Boulevard improvements, a parking garage, downtown pavers work, undergrounding of utilities, downtown alleyways and streetscaping.
City officials hope to obtain a $2 million grant for the proposed parking garage through the help of U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis, R-Palm Harbor.
Projected revenue and expenses, both at $29 million over the next 11 years, are "pretty close based on some of those major projects," Ironsmith said.
On other topics, Commissioner Jeff Gow said the city is known for its walkability but also known for hot weather in July and August. He suggested that hydration stations be added so that people can fill their water bottles.
“Try to take away any concept for the resident that it's too hot to go to downtown,” Gow said.
The need for more bathrooms was also discussed.
Bujalski said that in years ahead, once the proposed Gateway development project, which includes a hotel, apartments, restaurant, food court and retail space, is built on the east end of town, she is convinced it will trigger revitalization. That, she said, will result in the need in 10 to 15 years for a parking facility to serve that area.
Buildings in the area are going to become new businesses, and none of them have parking spaces now, she said.
"I just don't want us to lose sight of that," Bujalski said.
On other topics, Ironsmith said staff is working hard to find ways to provide affordable housing.
"That's one of the toughest things in my career," he said.
Bramley has made having affordable housing in the community a priority, Ironsmith said, and city officials are trying to get a project or two to take shape.