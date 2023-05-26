TARPON SPRINGS — Señorita Gourmet is a new shop in downtown Tarpon Springs that features a variety of gourmet foods that are not only delicious but cater to people experiencing a variety of dietary restrictions.
Carla Dubis Tedeschi came to American from Venezuela more than 20 years ago and studied fine arts and information technology at the University of Tampa and the University of South Florida. But she always had an interest in food.
“I’ve always been a foodie,” she said. “I have a passion for gourmet products and trying new things.”
After she suffered a series of health issues, Tedeschi became interested in ways of enjoying the delicious foods she loves, while not causing further injury to her body.
While she worked as a writer and editor locally, Tedeschi got to write and interview hundreds of small business owners, including restaurants, boutiques and bakeries, but she never really had the opportunity to write or visit any places like Señorita Gourmet.
“I felt inclined and a calling to share my life experiences and my health struggles with the community of Pinellas by offering them a small place where they can find healthy gourmet foods to complement any snack or meal, that is guilt-free and as healthy as it is delicious,” she said.
Tedeschi lives in Tarpon Springs and found there was not a place where she could purchase gourmet foods that were vegan, sugar or gluten free, and the idea for Señorita Gourmet was born.
“There is definitely a market for healthy gourmet foods,” she said. “And I wanted to bring that to Tarpon Springs.”
The store features a variety of items and many of them are bakery goods prepared by Tedeschi’s cousin, Maria Teresa Corroccio, who trained professionally as a baker in Italy and other European countries and currently lives in Orlando.
All of the baked goods are prepared in a catering kitchen in Oldsmar and sold at the store in Tarpon Springs.
In addition to the variety of baked goods, the store also stocks pastas, sauces, grocery items and gelato.
“Our ingredients are mainly organic, non-GMO and free of preservatives for the most part,” she said.
Among the more unusual offerings at Señorita Gourmet are ice creams containing alcohol. Tedeschi said they are not widely available in the area and have become quite popular with customers.
In addition to the gourmet food offerings at the shop, Señorita Gourmet also offers healthy catering options, dessert table services, custom gift baskets for any occasion with any of their gourmet products and also free delivery in Tarpon Springs with orders of over $50.
The store has been open just two months and has a somewhat limited inventory right now, but Tedeschi has plans to grow both the brick-and-mortar operations as well as catering, grab and go options and other services.
Señorita Gourmet is at 118 E. Tarpon Ave. #1. The store is open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call 813-504-8736, or visit www.senoritagourmet.com.