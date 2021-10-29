DUNEDIN — City officials emphasized that drinking water is safe to drink after a fire caused severe damage to equipment at the city's water plant Sept. 30.
They said that the system is partially operational and able to produce adequate supplies of drinking water.
City commissioners Oct. 5 received an update from staff on the early morning fire, which also caused smoke damage to the administrative portion of the plant's building.
The cause of the fire, which is covered by the city's insurance, is under investigation. Officials say there was no evidence of arson or cyberattacks. No injuries were reported.
Consumers might notice that the water is harder without the benefit of the reverse osmosis process. City officials advised them to do their best to conserve water, such as refraining from watering lawns unless they have reclaimed water irrigation systems.
Coca-Cola, which has a plant in Dunedin, and the breweries in the city were notified of the change in the quality of water used to produce their products.
Long-term measures staff discussed include working with vendors and contractors to make all the repairs necessary to get all the processes back online and operating at capacity and reliably.
To make the long-term repairs may take six months to a year, said Russell Ferlita, city assistant public works and utilities director.
"We won't know until we uncover the extent of the damage," he said.
City officials said they spent four years recently on efforts to upgrade the water plant at a cost of about $32 million.
Since about 99 percent of the work was completed when the fire occurred, City Public Works and Utilities Director Paul Stanek called the damage a "punch in the gut."
"It's very painful for us personally to see and witness," Stanek said.
City Commissioner Moe Freaney, who also is a former city risk manager, said the city has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on property insurance over the years, and the plant fire marks the first time the city had a big loss.
"It sounds like we have good coverage, and that's really important.," she said.
Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski commended Stanek for contacting the breweries.
"We do have these breweries here because we have the best drinking water in Florida," she said. "People think it's just a business thing. No. It's because we have great water."
City Manager Jennifer Bramley thanked the city firefighters and the neighboring cities who helped extinguish the fire and provide assistance.