DUNEDIN — The city has numerous public parks of all shapes and sizes, but none specifically have gone to the dogs.
For several years, city officials have had $300,000 in their budget to establish a dog park, but they have not been able to find a location, Parks and Recreation Director Vince Gizzi said June 1, during a four-hour budget discussion on key projects.
The city does have a private-public relationship with Achieva for a dog park at 1659 Achieva Way. But Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski, a supporter of establishing a dog park, said that when Dunedin agreed to the partnership city officials also pledged to create a dog park on city property.
It has been 10 years since then, Bujalski said, adding that there should be one on the north side of town and one on the south side.
"When you make a promise to the public, I think you need to keep it," she said.
Commissioner Moe Freaney said that she didn't remember that a promise was made to establish a dog park was made, but that she "got it," referring to the mayor's comments on the need for a new park.
Bujalski also recalled that city officials made public presentations at the Hale Center on dog park plans.
"Achieva was meant to be an interim step we could do quickly," she said.
Commissioner Robert Walker said he "greatly appreciates that perspective" from the mayor and would not suggest the city use money for that project to “pay another bill."
Walker also asked for an explanation of the proposed $300,000 for the adapted reuse of the Coca-Cola plant, which is located on 27.5 acres of San Christopher Drive.
City Economic, Housing and Community Redevelopment Agency Director Bob Ironsmith said City Manager Jennifer Bramley, Bujalski and he have re-established relations with the new general manager of plant.
"They are definitely shutting down at the end of this year," Ironsmith said, adding that's the first time they've had that much confirmation on the company's plans regarding the operations at the site.
The $300,000 will be spent on rights of way issues and improvements for anything city officials can do to encourage and establish a new user on that property, Ironsmith said.
City officials also provided updates on the design and construction of major capital projects. Such projects include Skinner Boulevard improvements, a proposed parking garage at Scotland Street and Douglas Avenue, renovations to the Dunedin Golf Club and improvements to Highland Aquatic Center. Projects costs run from $32 million to $33 million.