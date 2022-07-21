TARPON SPRINGS — The leaders of several Tampa Bay area Home Helpers franchises banded together in a unified display of support for their employees recently, hosting an “employee gas party” on July 9.
According to Home Helpers of Clearwater owner Debbie Humphrey, who came up with the idea, four branches of the home health care provider offered all employees $30 worth of free gas, noting the act of kindness represented a small but not insignificant way to give back to the 55 home health care workers she employs in Pinellas and Pasco counties.
“I saw someone else do this on Facebook and I said, “Oh my god, what a great thing to do for your employees! I’ve got to do this!’” Humphrey said as she prepared to pump gas for two hours at the Speedway station on the corner of U.S. Highway 19 and Klosterman Road on a soggy Friday afternoon.
Humphrey, who is a member of a local group of female business owners that give back to the community, said she asked the station manager if they could use their pumps, and he said, “Absolutely! He thought the idea was so cool and he even offered to give free large drinks to all the employees who fill up.”
As the gas giveaway, which was also being conducted by the HH branches in Bradenton, West St. Pete and Tampa, got underway, several helpers began to pull in. Many were coming straight from, or heading to, work, and all said they were thankful for the generous act from their employer.
“I’ve never had anyone I worked for do something like this before, so I was shocked when I got the email,” Mickayla Pearson of Holiday said as she waited for her boss to top off her tank. “I think it’s great, it’s very helpful, especially with the price of gas as high as it is right now.”
Longtime health care worker Renee Avery agreed. “I think it’s great. It’s wonderful they’re doing this. I told everyone I knew,” she said. “I worked at Morton Plant for 29 years, so I really appreciate this.”
Avery added Home Helpers was a great company to work for because “they’re always doing something for us,” and Humphrey said she believes it’s the least she can do considering how difficult their jobs are.
“We’re always looking to give back any way we can,” she said.
Humphrey later reported the four HH branches that participated in the Employee Gas Party combined to pump 870 gallons of gas for 130 employees at a cost of $3,900.