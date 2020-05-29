DUNEDIN — City officials have received advice from the Code Enforcement Board on a study pertaining to their procedures, which are being revised.
The city was under the national media spotlight last summer regarding its handling of cases that led to some large fines against homeowners.
The city paid $15,000 to consultant Calvin, Giordano and Associates to report to the commission on code enforcement.
City officials got some good input from the board, City Manager Jennifer Bramley said at the commission's May 21 meeting.
"They were generally supportive of recommendations. They had some really good questions. They had some good comments that we will fold into the recommendations to the City Commission," Bramley said.
She added that she was comfortable with the study conducted by the consultants.
Among recommendations presented at a Feb. 4 commission meeting was the need for a liaison with the Sheriff’s Office.
“With a liaison in place, concerns can be addressed in a timely manner, such as the utilization of police information detailing history on a particular property,” the consultant said. “The sheriff could be asked to back up code enforcement officers on tough cases.”
Major Julie Ward Bujalski asked Bramley at the May 21 meeting when the recommendations would be brought before the City Commission, saying "we are all chomping on the bit to get that done."
Bramley said the proposed changes will come back to the commission in parts because the city code will need to be amended.
"I would like to see if we can codify some of these at the end of June, beginning of July I think," she said.
Some of the changes are policy-related that can be put in place soon, she said, and some of the recommendations have already been implemented.
City officials have changed the level of certification for the code enforcement supervisor and are giving the individual certification pay, as they do for inspectors, water treatment plant operators and others.
An amnesty program is easy to put in place, she said.
The city is being sued by a homeowner who is facing $30,000 in fines and foreclosure actions.