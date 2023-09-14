Public workshop is scheduled for Oct. 19 on the proposed traffic calming measure
OLDSMAR — City officials across the country understand roundabouts are controversial features.
Although the Federal Highway Administration has deemed the circular traffic-calming measures “effective in reducing roadway fatalities and serious injuries,” many motorists detest them for the very reason they are installed — to slow drivers down.
Pinellas County has experienced several examples of roundabout backlash in recent years, including what turned out to be a major design misstep in Clearwater Beach as well as the one on Alternate 19 in Palm Harbor that’s almost finished but has already angered some motorists and frustrated nearby business owners.
In Oldsmar, a roundabout is part of the city’s long-gestating St. Pete Drive Construction Project. That plan in 2018 received a million-dollar Complete Streets grant from Forward Pinellas to improve pedestrian, bicycle, and vehicle accessibility in the area. According to Oldsmar’s website, the city also recently received another million dollars from the state “for the inclusion of a roundabout at St. Petersburg Drive and Bayview Blvd. into the Streetscape portion of the design and consequently into construction.” The site states, “the goal of this project is to provide safe multimodal connectivity between residential areas and activity centers and local businesses.” It would tie into the plans to build an 82-unit townhome complex adjacent to the Oldsmar Public Library as well as a hotel on the corner of State Street South.
“The roundabout is part of the broader transformation effort to create a Complete Streets Project for St. Petersburg Drive from Dartmouth Avenue to Bayview Boulevard,” City Manager Felicia Donnelly said via email. “Initially, St. Petersburg Drive was State Road 580 before the existing SR580 was built. As such, the roadway has characteristics of a through state road instead of a local roadway designed for slower speeds. The overall project seeks to create a roadway with enhanced bicycle and pedestrian features that is more suitable for a neighborhood environment.”
Donnelly knows there will be backlash to the roundabout, or rotary, as they are commonly referred to in other parts of the country. In fact, she’s already heard some of the complaints. That, combined with the city’s commitment to inclusion and transparency, is the reason behind holding the Oct. 19 workshop.
“We know people have a lot of opinions about roundabouts,” she said. “So we want to get a lot of public input on this project.”
As a former urban planner and parks and rec official, Donnelly has seen the positive impact roundabouts typically have on driver and pedestrian safety. And she said she hopes the upcoming workshop will help others understand how effective they can be.
“They are proven to be effective traffic-calming tools,” she said. “And we want to help people understand that while also listening to their issues and concerns.”
The public information workshop for Oldsmar’s complete streets and roundabout projects is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 19, from 6-8 p.m. at TECO Hall, located inside the Oldsmar Public Library at 400 St. Petersburg Drive. City representatives will be present for the session, which will feature discussions on the project’s impacts as well streetscaping, underground utilities, stormwater pipe replacement and more.
For more information, visit the project’s dedicated page on the City of Oldsmar website.