DUNEDIN — The sounds of bagpipes and drums will soon reverberate throughout the city as the 54th Highland Games and Festival returns to Dunedin for the first time in two years on April 1-2.
Event organizer the Dunedin Scottish Arts Foundation said it is “so excited to welcome everybody back to the best Highland Games in the country. After being games-free for 2 years, we are back and better than ever.”
Spectators will also see Florida Open Highland Dance Championships, Scottish heavyweight athletics, vendors selling Scottish crafts, clothes and whatnots, and a food court featuring “not only delicious Scottish food but also some regular and unusual options,” DSAF added.
Tartan banners will adorn Main Street lamp posts, as the festival kicks off with a lavish parade filled with pomp and ceremony in downtown Dunedin on Friday, April 1 starting at 6:30 p.m.
To herald the city’s Celtic history that stretches back 140 years, bagpipers, drummers and Scottish Clan marchers bedecked in colorful tartan-patterned kilts will parade down Main Street, headed to an evening-long block party on Broadway. Scottish Highlanders have worn kilts for over 400 years, because in the soggy bogs of the Scotish Highlands, trouser legs would get wet and damp, making them impractical.
Festival organizers note pipe bands are traveling to Dunedin from all over Florida, as well as New York, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Texas, South Carolina and other destinations. Organizers expect to see the largest entry of pipe bands ever, with 21 pipe bands scheduled to participate.
After the parade, the kick-off block party will feature live music from 7:30-10 p.m. featuring the band Clover's Revenge and plenty of food, beer and Scottish cheer.
On Saturday, the Dunedin Highland Games and Festival will bring specialized Celtic athletic events, pipe bands, dancers, entertainment, crafters, savory foods, beer and hundreds of spectators to Highlander Park, 1920 Pinehurst Road. Clover’s Revenge will again perform in the beer tent area.
The games and festival have been awarded an “Elite Event” award and grant from Visit St. Pete/Clearwater.
“We are proud to be the only event in Dunedin to meet the qualifications for this award,” organizers proudly noted. “The honor has been bestowed due to the high volume of attendees who travel to attend the event locally and from all over Florida, North America and Scotland each year.”
Athletic events a draw
Festival officials note the traditional Scottish athletic competitions are a crowd favorite, with athletes bringing a huge following. Spectators line the fences and fill the bleachers as talented, and very strong, men and women participate in categories that include:
• The Caber Toss, a traditional Scottish athletic event that features athletes tossing a full-length log, resembling a utility pole, end over end. The Caber is placed upright and then lifted by the competitor, using both hands placed under the bottom of the caber, to rest it against their body. The competitor then runs forward, building momentum, before tossing the caber into the air, so that it turns end over end. The plan is for the upper end to land before the end originally held by the competitor for distance.
• The Sheaf Toss finds an athlete using a pitchfork to hurl a burlap bag, stuffed with straw weighting about 16 pounds, over a horizontal bar above the competitor's head.
• The Scottish Hammer is a throwing event features a hammer made from a metal ball, weighing around 22 pounds for men or 16 pounds for women, attached to a wooden pole or handle. Participants use the handle to whirl the hammer around their head and then throw it as far as they can for distance.
• The shot put or stone throw finds competitors hurling a large stone of from 20 to 26 pounds as far as they can. The stone is thrown either after a short run-up or from a fixed standing position, depending on the rules of the competition.
• The weight-over-the-bar competition requires athletes to throw a 56-pound weight over a raised bar. The weight is thrown using just one hand, with a handle at the end of a short bar. With each successful attempt, the bar is raised higher and higher, eliminating the contestants one by one.
• The good-old-fashioned tug ’o war involves eight individuals pulling against another team of eight, coached by an additional member of the team who shouts encouragement.
Music, dance also on menu
“One of the most iconic elements of the Dunedin Highland Games has to be the sound of the Great Highland Bagpipe. We are very excited to announce that our bagpipe and drum competitions are Eastern U.S. Pipe Band Association-sanctioned events,” organizers said. “Top bagpipe bands in the nation will be performing at Highland Games.”
Another popular event, the Highland Dance Competition, showcases Highland dancers. More than 100 competitors are already entered, organizers said. The 2022 Florida Open Championship is restricted to Champion, Premier and Pre-Premier Scottish dancers.
“We hold an old-fashioned sack race, as well as games for the children,” DSAF said in a press release. “There will be lots of arts and crafts, some mini-athletic games, and a face painter and balloon artist for the Wee Ones”
Scottish Cattle, affectionately named “Heelin Coos,” Clydesdale and Shetland ponies, and a sheepdog demonstration will also be on hand.
Because the event is loud and crowded, pets are not permitted at the event. No coolers are allowed, but attendees can bring chairs.
The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., with all parking off-site at Dunedin High School, 1651 Pinehurst Road and other nearby areas. A complimentary shuttle bus will ferry spectators from 7a.m. until 7 p.m.
Tickets are $20 at the gate or available for pre-sale for $15 cash at the Celtic Shop of Dunedin, or online at www.DunedinHighlandgames.com, www.Dunedingov.com, or www www.visitstpeteclearwater.com.
Kids 12 and under are free with a paying adult.
A popular event that kicks off early, the 5K Kilted Trail Run is also back, starting at 9 a.m. April 2, starting and finishing at Highlander Park. Registration includes entry to the games and of course a shirt, along with other cool items. To sign up, go to the Highland Games website and click on “Competitions.”