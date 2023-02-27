Palm Harbor University came about as close to a state championship as a team could. The Hurricanes lost in the state semifinals on penalty kicks.
PHU came within two wins of an unbeaten season, a narrow 3-2 loss (3-1 on PKs) to Boca Raton resulting in a 19-1 overall record. The Hurricanes, whose rich tradition includes six state titles with the last one coming in 2019, also lost in last year’s state semifinal.
“I am super proud of the Lady Canes for a season where we never suffered a loss in regulation,” PHU coach Randy Irick said. “I believe we are arguably in the toughest district and toughest region in the state, and we won both of them.”
After defeating Steinbrenner 3-2 for the district title, the Hurricanes breezed to a couple of easy shutouts in the first two rounds of regional play — 7-0 and 4-0 over Lake Nona and Newsome, respectively — before back-to-back games decided by one goal.
In the region final, PHU edged Lakewood Ranch 5-4 with goals coming from Emma Luecke, Ayva Scalese, Ava Tutas, Lindsay Nicholson and Crosby Nicholson. The state semifinal was even closer with the Hurricanes coming up short on PKs after two overtimes. Kassie Fragale and Morgan Little scored in that game.
“I felt we were the better team in both games,” Irick said. “I felt in the final four game we didn’t play our best game in the second half but rallied in overtime to score a goal. We were just extremely unlucky to give up the goal in the final seconds to force PKs.”
Just like last season, Irick envisions the state semifinal loss driving his team to contend for another state title next year.
“It is bittersweet to be in the final four in four of the last six years and only make the final once,” he said. “Especially with all the hard work the ladies have put into playing for PHU. But at the end of the day chasing that state title keeps us hungry.”
Aside from the aforementioned scorers, other key players this season were Abby Haber and Makenna Egan, Alyssa Tutas and sophomore goalkeeper Keely Cash.
Additionally, Irick said Payton Porter, Erin Walker and Nyla Crittenden “were such amazing leaders after suffering season-ending injuries with hardly ever missing a practice and having their relentless cheering and coaching during games.”