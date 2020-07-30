DUNEDIN — City commissioners complimented plans for a 15-unit townhome subdivision at the northeast corner of Skinner Boulevard and Highland Avenue.
They unanimously approved the design of the project.
"I do like the architecture," said Commissioner Deborah Kynes. "I think they did a great job."
She also said she liked the attention to detail, such as the use of different construction materials.
The property is 1.12 acres. City codes allow up to 34 dwelling units on the property.
The project consists of three two-story buildings. Commissioner Jeff Gow said the developers could have had three-story buildings on the property and built 34 dwelling units.
“So I think that really speaks volumes to the types of developments we want in our community,” Gow said. “I'm hoping the community is as excited as we are. It's a good project.”
Staff and the city's Local Planning Agency recommended approval of the development application.
The applicant, Steven DiGiovanni, said he appreciated city staff's help in the design process.
"We are very excited and can't wait to get started," he said.
The city's portion of the property taxes is expected to be about $18,600 annually.
A second and final hearing on the project is set for Thursday, Aug. 6.
Gateway Concept Plan to be discussed
DUNEDIN — City commissioners will defer discussion of the Gateway Concept Plan until a special meeting sometime in August.
At the commission meeting July 14, City Manager Jennifer Bramley said the conceptual plan developed by Joe Kokolakis is ready to be reviewed by the City Commission, but there are land-development questions that staff has that need to be resolved first.
The Gateway property is located between Skinner Boulevard, Milwaukee Avenue and Main Street.
Over the years, a variety of concepts for the property have been discussed, such as retail uses, grocery stores, restaurants and apartments.
City may form inclusivity committee
DUNEDIN — City commissioners may form a committee to address a broad range of inclusivity topics.
Mayor Julie Bujalski said a lot of people have asked her about what conversations city officials have been having on the topic.
She said the new panel could be talking about the city's relationship with the Sheriff's Office and related issues.
"We have a number of diverse religions in our community. Getting their takes on things," Bujalski said.
Other topics include improvements to neighborhoods that "sometimes feel they are forgotten" and ensuring that their capital improvement plan is equitable to people from all walks of life, she said.
"There could be expanded library and recreational programs that promote inclusivity," she said.
She also mentioned housing programs could be included — how to connect residents better with them.
Bujalski asked commissioners for their support in requesting that the city manager discuss the topic with staff and provide direction on forming a committee.
"I didn't want to get too far into the weeds because I don't think we have to make a full decision now," she said.
Commissioner Moe Freaney liked the concept, noting that it can create a conversation.
"If that's all it is, is a conversation, that alone is a valuable thing to kind of understand what people are thinking," she said.
Among the issues to be explored is whether the panel will be a committee that meets continuously or task force.
Commissioner Heather Gracy said perhaps the chairs of the existing committees could have a major role because she wants all the committees to have a voice on the topics related to inclusivity.
"It's more of using what we have in place now rather than creating new," Gracy said.
She was concerned about creating more tasks for "an already burdened staff" if a new committee is created.
"Terrific ideas will be formed from this but can we use the process we have in place," she said.
Commissioner Jeff Gow said he prefers that the panel not be a task force.
"Only because it does need some permanency," he said, adding that he's seen task forces fall by the wayside.
Commissioner Deborah Kynes asked whether the panel would address women's issues and other topics "that address the community in so many different ways."
"Yes. That's the goal. It can't just be on one subject. It's got to be on everything," Bujalski said.
She said she appreciated the commission's support and also wanted to hear what staff has to say about the committee's responsibilities. Staff will address the issues and come back with a recommendation.
"I will say we have members of the staff who are very passionate on the subject," City Manager Jennifer Bramley.
City plans to maintain current tax rate
DUNEDIN — City commissioners unanimously approved a resolution July 10 to set their proposed maximum millage rate at 4.13 mills, which is the same as the current property tax rate.
The rate is equivalent to $4.13 for every $1,000 of assessed property value.
Public hearings on the proposed rate are set for Thursday, Sept. 3, and Thursday, Sept. 17, at the City Commission Chambers at City Hall. Both meetings begin at 6 p.m.
The millage rate is 6.99% over the rolled-back rate, which is the tax rate that would generate the same amount of property tax revenue as the prior year.
The tax rate has remained at 4.13 mills since fiscal year 2016. City Manager Jennifer Bramley recommended that they maintain the same tax rate again for fiscal year 2021, which begins Oct. 1.
The total taxes to be levied at the proposed millage rate are $12.6 million.