A woman is suing a Dunedin nursing home after a resident was attacked by another person living there and later died.
The lawsuit, which was filed May 10 in Pinellas County’s 6th Judicial Circuit, alleges that Dunedin Care Center violated the resident’s rights by failing to protect her from an unwitnessed physical assault nearly two years ago.
The 104-bed facility has a rating of four out of five stars on Care Compare, a federal government website designed to help consumers choose a nursing home.
The nursing home’s administrator did not respond to requests for comment. Nor did a representative for the facility’s owner, a limited liability company known as Center For Aging and Rehabilitation Of Dunedin Inc.
Lawyers for Janet Banis, who filed the complaint on behalf of the resident’s estate, also didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
The complaint alleges that in late July 2021 staff failed to adequately supervise residents living at the Dunedin facility, which is at 1351 San Christopher Drive.
Nursing home resident Cecilia Peck was attacked by another resident, “resulting in horrific head and body injuries,” the filing states.
The man who attacked her had a history of dementia and mental health issues, according to a Pinellas County medical examiner’s report. Peck was hospitalized with a fractured jaw and an irregular heart rate.
She died four days later. Her cause of death was due to arteriosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease, the death investigation report states, which occurred due to “sustained trauma to face.” It’s unclear whether he was charged with a crime.
The lawsuit alleges that the nursing home “should have known of the violent proclivities of the attacking resident” and failed to take “reasonable steps” to prevent the assault.
Peck suffered pain, anguish and medical expenses, as well as an untimely death, the complaint alleges, as a result of the facility’s neglect.