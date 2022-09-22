DUNEDIN — Four candidates for City Commission seats offered mixed views on the shape of the city budget, development issues and other topics at a Dunedin Chamber of Commerce and North Pinellas League of Women Voters forum Sept. 14 at the Hale Activity Center.
League of Women Voters of North Pinellas County moderator Bill Jonson asked candidates about ways to improve city finances to avoid a significant budget shortfall.
In a response to a question about the city's budget, Jeff Miller, running for Seat 4, said commissioners need to watch city government spending.
He contended that that the city overspends on everything it does and doesn't come close to the original budget.
"I think we need to do some more planning when we are doing things and make sure we have step by step by step," Miller said.
Robert Walker, running for Seat 2, said the city is preparing to use $18.3 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, which "goes away at the end of 2024." There were several actions city officials should have taken regarding budgeting but never occurred, he said.
"We just incurred a $23 million debt for a new city hall," he said. "I think we are going to have to look at how that debt is structured — if there is a potential to restructure that debt."
He also said he was a firm believer in supporting the millage rollback rate.
"People are hurting," he said.
Stephanie Joines, Walker's opponent, took issue with the suggestion in the question that there eventually would be a significant budget shortfall. She said the city is going to see growth in revenue just by an increase in city property values that will prevent a shortfall, adding that a tax increase isn't necessary.
Jeff Gow, the Seat 4 incumbent, also disagreed the contention that the city is overspending.
Ninety percent of the cost of the construction of a new City Hall is funded by the 1-cent sales tax, Gow said.
"We did have to take out a loan because we don't have $20 million just sitting around. But it is going to be paid back by 2029 at an interest rate of 1.33. I think the staff did an amazing job, and I couldn't have been any more proud of my vote to vote yes on that," Gow said.
Candidates also were asked about their views on residential and commercial development in the city — what is working or not working and what is needed for the city's long-term success.
Development issues are the reason he ran for office four years ago and for running again, Gow said.
Regarding development, Gow said the city reduced the maximum building heights from seven stories down to three stories to ensure that any development downtown "fits into the model of where we are."
City officials also created a south Dunedin overlay district out of concern that people would buy smaller lots with smaller homes, tear them down and build bigger homes out of scale with the character of the rest of the neighborhood, he said.
Some people are unhappy with the overlay project, Miller said.
"I think we could have looked at possibly a little bit different. But we've got what we've got. As far as the larger houses going, some people need them," Miller said.
But they don't have to be enormous, and city officials should evaluate the situation, he said.
Joines said she doesn't want Dunedin to start looking like "every other cookie-cutter community."
"I understand development is necessary. I am Realtor so I'm obviously not anti-development, but I do feel it's very important as we review projects that we make sure that they fit in with the vibe and feel of this town and it retain its quirky eclectic nature," she said.
Walker, who has lived in Dunedin for more than two years, said he applauded the city's efforts to provide a program by which a house can get a special historical landmark designation and "it was truly a labor of love for us (his family)" to go through the process.
However, he said residents have never seen such a contentious issue on the south side neighborhood as they saw during the discussion of the overlay district.
"The communications should have been led from the city, not the consultants. And so subsequently I think there was a segment that felt excluded. That's really the crux of it," he said.
The candidates — some background
Joines, who is single and came to Dunedin in 2001, has been a Realtor for more than 10 years. She has worked for more than five years on the board of the Downtown Dunedin Merchants Association.
"I feel in love with this town and when I moved here, service is something that is engrained in me," she said. "It's something that's important in my family."
She is president of Visit Dunedin and has served on other boards.
"So I have a lot of history of helping our downtown businesses and businesses overall," Joines said.
She said she has a strong background in financial services, having a career in banking when she first moved to Dunedin.
Walker is married and has two children. A U.S. Navy career veteran, he served on fast-attack submarines, saying he has embraced Navy core values — honor, courage and commitment.
"And I live those core values every day," Walker said.
Walker also owns a small business and is a strong advocate of veterans affairs.
He said he has served on corporate boards and in other executive positions.
His community involvement includes being city liaison to the Dunedin Boat Club as well as the Dunedin North Rotary Club community service coordinator.
Miller, who is married and has two children, worked for Fortune 500 companies in the private sector. He has been head of training for a company, also a branch manager of another business among his occupations. He is now self-employed.
Miller is involved in the Dunedin Chamber of Commerce, Dunedin Merchants Associations, Friends of the Library, Friends of the Museum and other organizations.
"I want to use my experience to make Dunedin a happy place as it is but make our citizens feel we hear them," said Miller, who has lived in Dunedin more than 50 years.
Gow, born and raised in Dunedin, is married with two children He spent more than 20 years in the financial services industry. He has been director of consumer loans at a credit union, which had assets of just under $1 billion.
Civic engagement has been a conversation his entire life, he said. Gow volunteered many years serving on the board of directors of the Dunedin Scottish Arts Foundation and has been involved in several school organizations. He is a board member of the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority.
"It is definitely known that the city of Dunedin is run by the residents. We are definitely a resident-driven community. And the fact you are all here to tonight is certainly evidence of that," he said.