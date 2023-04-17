For the first half anyway, it appeared that the Osceola boys lacrosse team would defend its Pinellas County Athletic Conference championship. Unfortunately for the host Warriors, momentum changed dramatically after the break.
Palm Harbor University overcame a 5-3 halftime deficit for a 10-8 comeback win. That gave the Hurricanes their first conference title in three tries since 2019. They lost the 2019 and 2021 PCAC championship games to nearby rival East Lake.
“Our defense played a good first half,” PHU coach Adam Deisley said. “We knew if we took quality shots we could put some in the back of the net.”
Osceola, which defeated East Lake for last year’s conference title, beat PHU 11-9 earlier this year. This time, however, the outcome was much different thanks, in part, to a 6-1 run by the Hurricanes that began early in the second half.
“We blew it,” said Osceola coach Chuck Graves, adding that his team’s three second-half goals were “too little too late.”
The teams will not meet in the playoffs because they are in different classifications. The Hurricanes improved to 12-3 overall with their eighth straight win while the Warriors dropped to 9-4.
The second half began with three goals from PHU’s Matthew Iaconis, offset by a Blake Beyer score for Osceola. Tied at 6, the Hurricanes got a go-ahead goal from Patrick Iaconis then two by Will Seibert for a 9-6 lead.
“There is no turning back,” Deisley told his team before the start of the fourth quarter.
Osceola made a last-ditch effort, cutting the deficit to 9-8 on goals from Hunter Rudisill and Hunter Coffman. Soon after, with less than three minutes left in the game, Graves brought his players over to the sideline for one last pep talk.
“We’re still in this game,” he said, adding, “We’ve got two (-plus) minutes to get three goals.”
The Hurricanes added a late goal to keep the Warriors at bay.
“They gave us a little scare at the end there,” Deisley said.
Matthew Iconis wound up with a game-high five goals and Seibert added three with Kurt Young contributing a goal and three assists for the Hurricanes. The winning goalkeeper, Nico Carbone, made seven saves.
For the Warriors, they got a stalwart effort from keeper Jack Schellenberg, who made 19 saves. Leading the offense was Coffman, who tallied three goals and four assists. Beyer added two goals with Rudisill contributing a goal and an assist.