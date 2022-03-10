OLDSMAR — Since 2001, the city says it has invited feedback from the community about downtown redevelopment more than 82 times at various public meetings.
This past year, however, some residents say the public’s voice has not been heard.
City leaders say they are listening and will prove it by giving residents a chance to weigh in on plans for a new mixed-use development at State Street East and St. Petersburg Drive next to the Oldsmar Public Library.
The City Council, sitting as members of the Community Redevelopment Agency, unanimously voted March 1 to present the proposed development agreement to the public during open houses tentatively scheduled for March 23-24 and March 26.
The developer, Devon S. Rushnell, is proposing to pay the city’s CRA $2.8 million for just over 6 acres in order to build 82 market-rate townhomes and “live/work” units that are above ground floor commercial space. The city would retain a .74-acre parcel adjacent to the library where a small theater would be constructed and operated by the city.
“I do really appreciate setting up this new format for getting some public input because as we’ve all heard or learned, they feel like their voice may not be heard,” Vice Mayor Andrew Knapp said.
According to City Manager Felicia Donnelly, the council will review both the terms of the development agreement and the public’s comments before making its decision whether to move forward.
The site has seen plenty of proposals come and go over the years. According to the city, past plans have included a multimodal transportation facility, a community center, townhouses, and a hotel.
The city has been working with Rushnell on this most-recent proposal since October 2020. The latest version of the plan features eight fewer units than was initially proposed and includes enlarging the theater site and changing the orientation of the units to promote walkability.
The development agreement also calls for Rushnell to be responsible for payment of impact fees, landscaping and maintenance of public space, environmental surveys, and relocation of the city’s water main, among others.
Council member Katie Gannon said both the agreement and purchase price are wins for the city.
“The amount that the city potentially could earn from this transaction could go a little ways toward building a community theater,” she said. “I think that’s a great return on investment for our city.”
Mayor Eric Seidel agreed, adding the city spent just over $1.9 million on the property that Rushnell is buying for $2.8 million.
“So, clearly it was a good investment for the city, plus we’re retaining part of the property in order to have space for what we all believe will be the blackbox theater.”
Another key component of the development agreement, Seidel said, is a performance bond Rushnell is responsible for in case the project falls through.
“The performance bond is a big deal. It protects us,” he said.
Council member Dan Saracki said he, too, is excited about the project and for the open houses.
“I’m looking forward to hear what the public has to say. I just hope we have a large turnout,” he said.
If the council likes what it hears, it will direct the city attorney to move forward with legal documents, including a development agreement, Donnelly told the Beacon.
From there, the proposed project will be presented to the Planning Board for consideration, and then the City Council will hold two public hearings.