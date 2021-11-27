DUNEDIN — With a unanimous vote, city commissioners started the discussion process that will eventually lead to construction of a state-of-the-art aquatic center in Highlander Park.
Parks and Recreation Director Vince Gizzi told commissioners, “This is a really exciting day, and time for us to be bringing this master plan forward after … waiting 14 years.”
In his background information to commissioners, Gizzi explained that Highlander Pool was built in 1977 and consists of a main pool with lap lanes and diving boards, a training pool, a bathhouse with offices, a storage room, mechanical rooms, a concession stand and outdoor seating areas. “The facility has served the community well. However, it is outdated, has exceeded its useful life, and is in need of replacement,” Gizzi said. “Professional architectural services are required to develop a master plan for the site, including future design, permitting, and ultimately construction of an aquatic complex.”
While Gizzi told commissioners the execution of the master plan is envisioned to be a multi-phased project. But in order to identify funding sources, at a meeting on Nov. 16 the commission gave its consensus that it wanted the aquatic center built all at one time to eliminate repeated disruptions and to reduce project costs.
City staff set aside $3 million in Penny For Pinellas funds to pay for aquatic center improvements, but surmised the project may eventually cost at least $7 million. Staff will work on finding other revenue streams to pay for the project all at once.
The project calendar presented by the Recreation Department, which includes three public meetings followed by several sessions with advisory committees, all scheduled to take place next spring, sounded to some as reminiscent of the strategy used to design and build City Hall.
According to the timeline from city staff, commissioners will receive and discuss three project cost estimates during a works session next May.
Commissioner John Tornga questioned whether meetings with city advisory groups and hosting three public sessions was productive. “When we get input, how valuable is some of that input?” he said. “Is there a way to shortcut some of that from a cost savings standpoint and from a time standpoint? I would like to see this streamlined.”
Commissioner Jeff Gow questioned whether Dunedin’s pool needed to have all the amenities of a major water attraction. “This is expensive, and I want to make sure we’re meeting the needs of the residents, with a little bit of bling. But this isn’t a big giant Christmas wish list that we can have everything we want, because we are not trying to compete with Orlando,” Gow said.
Commissioner Maureen Freaney noted some competing interests are competitive swim and fun swim. She said the commission has to ask itself, “Who are we building this for and how do we balance those things? Those are some of the challenges you will have about competing interests.”
Freaney noted when Largo did a similar aquatic center project a few years ago, it had a lot of revenue recovery.
“Think about the spray ground. When the spray ground was built, they came in droves because it was fun, it was a place to be,” she said. “We need it to be fun, we need it to be a place to be.”
Commissioners did agree that the bath house, which Freaney described as “a disaster,” has to be replaced.
Commissioner Deborah Kynes said she is “very interested” in a therapeutic pool. “I think people my age are very interested in the therapeutic pool , and maybe it’s not just people my age,” she said.
Gizzi said building a new bath house complex is part of the master plan and could include a multipurpose room for parties and meetings. He added staff is also determining what programs are needed by different groups and teams that use the pool.
Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski said she preferred building all at once, rather than in phases.
While noting that public meetings are the only place that commissioners have to discuss project ideas and ask questions, Bujalski added, “We went through a lot of back-and-forth with City Hall, and I want to see that does not happen with this. This is a legacy project.”