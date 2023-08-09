Nothing soothes the soul better than a trip to TD Ballpark to watch Dunedin’s own Blue Jays baseball club.
But for a grouchy old man, such bliss is sometimes interrupted by the behavior of the masses. (Although mass would almost never be a way to describe attendance at TD Ballpark. Where are you, Dunedin?)
Sure, every crowd has its miscreants. But some are more obnoxious than others.
First, and probably most notable, is the Seat-Kicker. The rows of seats in any stadium do not offer a lot of leg room. The tiny old seats in Boston’s magnificent Fenway Park are best for people no taller than 5 feet 4 inches who weigh about 130 pounds. As a result, the occasional bump from the person behind you is understandable.
But a constant, rhythmic kicking of the back of a seat could drive the most patient among us to throw an angry glare at the perpetrator. Note: Many times, the kicker is 8 years old and does not understand, or care, that their constant contact with a seat-back is driving their fellow patron into a demented indignation. Usually, an exasperated glance at mom or dad can get them to corral their offspring.
But you may be best off to find another seat, as youngsters are more likely to be begging for Dippin’ Dots than to be concerned with balls and strikes and hits and runs.
The Howlers are often a real treat. They know that voices carry, especially is the tomb-like silence of TD Ballpark, so they like to scream, “I got it!” on pop-up or fly balls in a futile attempt to confuse players trying to snatch the sphere from the obsidian night sky.
Funny stuff!
Meanwhile, Howlers offer advice to umpires such as, “Did you forget your glasses?” or “Open your eyes, blue,” — blue being an outdated reference to the arbiter’s black attire.
Every once in a while, a good line can be aimed at the ump like, “Hey Cyclops, open your eye! You’re missing a good game,” pops up. But usually, Howlers offer little in the way of contributing to the entertainment value of the game.
One wit offered repeated advice to each St. Lucie Mets players not to play for the parent New York Mets team because taxes in New York are too high.
Tax advice at the ballgame! Thanks a lot H&R Blockhead.
A sub-set of The Howler is “The Coach.” The Coach, who may or may not have managed a Little League team, offers such gems as “use the barrel! Barrel up!” Or, “You’re leading off! Need a hit!” Such obvious counsel probably doesn’t register with the players, but it’s a great way to let your fellow fans know that you know the game. Kind of.
A further variant of The Coach uses a faux Southern accent to urge players on with lines like “Come aw-own, bo-ah!,” roughly translated as “come on, boy!”
Of course, no ballgame would be complete without at “two-fisted slopper,” as they are known at Milwaukee Brewers games. Milwaukee, known for beer, is a breeding ground for such dual-drink excess.
Sloppers usually leave a slick trail of beer that makes walking behind them an adventure as you dodge slippery spots and avoid getting beer on your favorite $150 Toronto Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero jersey.
Sloppers often become Howlers who sometimes slur epithets at players and umps alike. Cover the kid’s ears and make sure to keep paper towels nearby for the inevitable, unguided Slopper spill. Sometimes order resumes when The Slopper passes out, but most of them have the kind of stamina usually reserved for distance running.
Finally, The Whistler. The Whistler uses any occasion — a ball, a strike, a home run, a bird flying past — to issue an ear-piercing, shrieking, airborne, obnoxious blast that should be a felony for assaulting the ears of nearby fans.
Whistlers believe their contributions to the festivities are crucial to their team’s success. They are not. They simply remind fans to get their hearing checked after the game.
Unless deafness to high frequencies appeals to you, find another seat. Whistlers love to make noise and trying to shush them might lead to unnecessary conflict. Whistlers don’t get it.
It should be noted that such behavior is rare at TD Ballpark, where attendance can sometimes be measured in the dozens and the crowd is well-behaved.
But such are just some of the things that irritate an aged, grumpy fan.
Of course, baseball games are not private exhibitions and a general din punctuated by cheers and jeers is part of the game. It would be especially welcome at the usually muted assemblage at TD Ballpark. (Again, Dunedin you’re missing some great baseball!)
But some things are a little beyond the pale.
If you’ve identified yourself on this list, have some circumspection.
A cranky old man with a pencil and scorecard might be sitting near you.