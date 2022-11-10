SAFETY HARBOR — The name Strachan’s has been synonymous with ice cream in North Pinellas County ever since Bill and Susan Strachan opened their first shop on Alt 19 in Palm Harbor in 1999.
A pair of new locations, one in downtown Dunedin and another in the Countryside area of Clearwater, sandwiched between a change in ownership, helped steadily grow the Strachan’s brand. The shops routinely saw long lines with customers coming outside holding cups and cones filled with some of Strachan’s original handmade flavors, including Egg Nog, Blue Jay, Birthday Cake and Rum Raisin.
Last October, a new family of longtime confectioners took ownership of the company, and after opening a new location at 323 Main St. in downtown Safety Harbor last month, brothers-in-law John Louizes and Lucas Krillies plan to honor the tradition started by Bill and Susan Strachan 20-plus years ago.
“I’m a third-generation candy and ice cream maker,” Louizes explained recently from their newest shop in the former Keke’s Creamery in the heart of the downtown district. “My dad originally owned Zeno’s (candy and taffy shop) in Daytona Beach, and we have a couple of locations here. We’re big legacy guys. I’m a huge fan of mom-and-pop shops because nostalgia always wins. When my dad passed away, I wanted to make sure him and my mom got all the credit, and it’s the same with the Strachans.”
Indeed, when the longtime business partners and family members (Louizes is married to Krillies’ sister) had an opportunity to purchase the Strachans business for a second time, it was too good to pass up.
“We tried to get it in 2012, but the (Strachan) kids had it then and didn’t know what they wanted to do with it,” Krillies explained. They eventually sold the company to a Krillies family friend.
“They were doing fine but then COVID hit, and we know the pandemic was tough on every business,” Louizes added. “They had to close for several months, so they reached out to my father-in-law and said they wanted to know if we were still interested in buying the business.”
After purchasing the company on Oct. 8, 2021, the partners decided to blend their family’s chocolate-covered confections with Strachan’s iconic ice cream flavors rather than attempt to reinvent the brand.
“All we’ve done is added Zeno’s products and mixed them with Strachan’s flavors, and it’s brought in more people,” Krillies said. He noted he’s always had an eye on opening a shop in downtown Safety Harbor for years due to its lively event calendar, walkable district, and proximity to Tampa.
With a new location (and plans to expand), a menu and dessert case that would make Willy Wonka’s head spin and plenty of experience running a family-owned confectionary business, the Strachans family name appears to be in good hands with Krillies and Louizes running the show.
“I have a great relationship with one of the sons and their daughter, and they’re thrilled we’re running the shop and they say how proud they are that we’re trying to continue their legacy,” Louizes said. They also enjoy a great relationship with the previous owners, who still own the Clearwater building. “Someone asked us after we took over, ‘Why not change the name to Zeno’s?’ and I said, ‘Have you lost your mind?!’ We’ll put our stamp on it, but not at the sake of changing what the Strachans did 20-plus years ago. We’re trying to continue their legacy, not rewrite it.”